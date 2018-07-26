Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The American sits 6-under-par after his first-round 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany on Thursday and moved into the outright lead after a seventh birdie of the day on the par-5 ninth, his final hole.

DeChambeau, 24, started with four birdies on his front nine and suffered his only blight on the par-4 third, before closing with three further birdies in his last six holes.

"I was missing in the right places today. I didn't have my best stuff," DeChambeau told the European Tour's official website.

"I didn't have my A-game but I was able to miss it in the proper shots and leave myself some easy shots, so when I missed the green I could get it up and down. I think the course will change because of the heat and the weather and we'll have to adapt over the next couple of days with the course. If I can do that and make some good putts I'll be right there at the end of the week."

Three Frenchmen are in close pursuit at 5-under after Joel Stalter, Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera all made 67 in their respective opening rounds. Germany's Benedict Staben is also in the mix at 5-under-par.

Nine players then follow at 4-under, including Australian duo Andrew Dodt and Scott Hend as well as English pair Steven Brown and Oliver Fisher.

World No. 15 Paul Casey shot a 3-under-par 69, alongside Alexander Levy, while world No. 13 and Masters champion Patrick Reed is a further shot behind after shooting 70.