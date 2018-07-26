        <
        >

          Porsche European Open: Bryson DeChambeau leads after first-round 66

          Bryson DeChambeau in action on day One of the Porsche European Open near Hamburg. Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images
          2:44 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Bryson DeChambeau holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

          The American sits 6-under-par after his first-round 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany on Thursday and moved into the outright lead after a seventh birdie of the day on the par-5 ninth, his final hole.

          DeChambeau, 24, started with four birdies on his front nine and suffered his only blight on the par-4 third, before closing with three further birdies in his last six holes.

          "I was missing in the right places today. I didn't have my best stuff," DeChambeau told the European Tour's official website.

          "I didn't have my A-game but I was able to miss it in the proper shots and leave myself some easy shots, so when I missed the green I could get it up and down. I think the course will change because of the heat and the weather and we'll have to adapt over the next couple of days with the course. If I can do that and make some good putts I'll be right there at the end of the week."

          Three Frenchmen are in close pursuit at 5-under after Joel Stalter, Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera all made 67 in their respective opening rounds. Germany's Benedict Staben is also in the mix at 5-under-par.

          Nine players then follow at 4-under, including Australian duo Andrew Dodt and Scott Hend as well as English pair Steven Brown and Oliver Fisher.

          World No. 15 Paul Casey shot a 3-under-par 69, alongside Alexander Levy, while world No. 13 and Masters champion Patrick Reed is a further shot behind after shooting 70.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices