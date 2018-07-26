American Tiffany Joh shot a 9-under-par 62 to take a four-shot lead after the first day at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Joh, 31, carded nine birdies in a flawless opening round Thursday to set a women's course record at Gullane.

"I pretty much kept it in play and putted amazing," Joh told the Ladies European Tour website. "I didn't feel like I hit it particularly well, but I left it in the right places and had a hot putter."

Joh remains four strokes clear of South Korean trio Jenny Shin, Amy Yang and 2017 Women's British Open champion In-Kyung Kim, who all carded a 5-under-par 66 in near-perfect conditions on Scotland's East Coast.

Norway's Karoline Lund leads a chasing pack of seven players at 4 under, alongside England's Charley Hull and Scotland's Kelsey Macdonald.

Also at 4 under are Ariya Jutanugarn and Sung Hyun Park, who could both move to world No. 1 with a victory in Gullane.