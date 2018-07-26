        <
          Tiffany Joh opens up 4-shot lead at Ladies Scottish Open

          Tiffany Joh took a commanding lead after the opening round at the Ladies Scottish Open. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
          5:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          American Tiffany Joh shot a 9-under-par 62 to take a four-shot lead after the first day at the Ladies Scottish Open.

          Joh, 31, carded nine birdies in a flawless opening round Thursday to set a women's course record at Gullane.

          "I pretty much kept it in play and putted amazing," Joh told the Ladies European Tour website. "I didn't feel like I hit it particularly well, but I left it in the right places and had a hot putter."

          Joh remains four strokes clear of South Korean trio Jenny Shin, Amy Yang and 2017 Women's British Open champion In-Kyung Kim, who all carded a 5-under-par 66 in near-perfect conditions on Scotland's East Coast.

          Norway's Karoline Lund leads a chasing pack of seven players at 4 under, alongside England's Charley Hull and Scotland's Kelsey Macdonald.

          Also at 4 under are Ariya Jutanugarn and Sung Hyun Park, who could both move to world No. 1 with a victory in Gullane.

