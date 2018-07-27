American Bryson DeChambeau will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Porsche European Open after another impressive round in Hamburg.

DeChambeau followed Thursday's opening-round 66 with a 68 in Friday's second round to move 10 under par at the Green Eagle Golf Courses, one stroke ahead of England's Richard McEvoy and Austria's Matthias Schwab. All three are seeking a first European Tour title.

"I'm absolutely satisfied," DeChambeau told the European Tour's official website. "The wind made playing pretty tough out there and I was fortunate enough to hit it in the right spots, miss it in the right spots, get a couple of lucky breaks and take advantage of them when I needed to.

"It wasn't my best form but I got it around, shot four under and I stay in the hunt. Just a little frustrating off the tee today, I thought I'd worked something out yesterday and it worked a little bit but I've got to go back to the range and work a little harder. I left a couple out there but also made a couple of key ones so it averaged out."

McEvoy enjoyed the round of the day as he carded seven-under-par 65 to move into contention and remains in good form following his win on the Challenge Tour last week.

"I've heard that having the best score of the day, I get the chance to drive a Porsche 911 GTS for tonight and tomorrow morning which is nice," McEvoy said.

Masters champion Patrick Reed, the world No. 13, is one of three players a further shot back at eight under after the American carded a six-under-par 66 in his second round. Romain Wattel of France and Scotland's David Drysdale are also two shots off the lead.

Alexander Levy and Bradley Dredge sit seven under overall after their respective second rounds of 68 and 69, while England's Paul Casey fired himself into contention at six under with a second successive round of 69.

Among those projected to miss the cut are European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari and Wales' Jamie Donaldson.