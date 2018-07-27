        <
          Tiffany Joh holds three-shot lead at Ladies Scottish Open

          Tiffany Joh carded a second-round 67 at the Ladies Scottish Open. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
          3:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tiffany Joh continued her impressive form to stay on top of the leaderboard going into the weekend's action at the Ladies Scottish Open.

          The American set a new women's course record in her opening round at Gullane and followed up with a 4-under-par 67 in perfect conditions Friday to move to 13-under overall at the halfway stage.

          World No. 177 Joh is three strokes ahead of Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang, who sit at 10-under following second rounds of 65 and 66, respectively.

          Joh told the Ladies European Tour official website afterward: "I had pretty low expectations for today, to be honest. I honestly probably would have taken anything under par, but on the first hole right away we made like a 45-footer, and I just started laughing. Like, I didn't even know what to say. So, yeah, it was like a really good start, and I guess I just kept rolling with it."

          Germany's Caroline Masson is a further shot back at 9-under following a flawless second round of 65, with Sung Hyun Park at 8-under after the South Korean enjoyed a second-successive round of 67 on Scotland's east coast.

          So Yeon Ryu and Australia's Minjee Lee are both 7-under, while England's Charley Hull carded a 73 to move back to 2-under overall.

