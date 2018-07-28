OAKVILLE, Ontario -- Keegan Bradley played the last four holes in 6 under, making two of his three eagles Friday, to pull within a shot of the lead in the RBC Canadian Open.

Bradley holed putts of 10 feet on the par-3 15th, 20 feet on the par-5 16th, 27 feet on the par-4 17th and 20 feet on the par-5 18th -- after hitting an approach from 159 yards. He made a 7-footer on No. 2 for the first eagle.

Playing alongside leader Kevin Tway at Glen Abbey, Bradley closed birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle for a 9-under 63. He also eagled the par-5 second hole.

Tway birdied the final hole for a 65 to get to 13 under. He's trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour in the event his father won 15 years ago at Hamilton for his last victory.

Whee Kim had a 65 to match Bradley at 12 under.