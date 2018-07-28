Tiffany Joh carded a 9-over-par 80 to blow her overnight lead at the Ladies Scottish Open while Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang finished the round as the new leaders on day three.

The American was three strokes clear at 13-under at the start of play following an impressive opening two rounds, and even got off to a good start with a birdie at No. 2.

But the world No. 177 dropped shots at six consecutive holes, starting at the fourth, and had fallen from the top of the leaderboard by the turn. Joh stabilized but never fully recovered, going on to make a double-bogey at No. 13 and dropping a further shot on the final hole to finish 4-under for the week.

Thailand's Jutanugarn and South Korea's Yang, who started the day tied for second, are the new leaders ahead of Sunday's final round -- though both players also shot over par.

The pair both carded rounds of 73 to sit at 8-under, only one shot clear of Australia's Minjee Lee.

South Korea's Haeji Kang and So Yeon Ryu sit a shot further back at 6-under while Spain's Carlota Ciganda was the big mover of the day and is sixth after shooting a 3-under-par-68.