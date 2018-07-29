Michael Collins explains how the energy is back with Tiger Woods in contention to win The Open on Sunday. (0:56)

Richard McEvoy claimed his first European Tour win after 17 years and 285 tour events as a birdie on the final hole edged him to victory at the Porsche European Open in Germany.

A week after winning on the European Challenge Tour, he birdied the last to take outright victory on 11-under-par, one ahead of Christofer Blomstrand, Renato Paratore and Allen John.

"My first trophy," McEvoy told the European Tour. "I'm a little bit lost for words. I just had to carry on believing until that last put. Just before I hit it, and I did it a couple of times today, on 15 as well when I had a birdie put: seze the day. seize the day. I needed to give myself a little kick. And certainly did that on the last.

"I am never going to overpower a golf course like this. It is impossible for me to do, so I had to play to my strengths. I did that most of the week. I had some poor holes here and there but overall I did exactly what I had planned to do.

McEvoy was adamant that last week's victory helped him to victory in Germany this week.

"Massive confidence boost. Huge confidence boost. Going back there (to the Challenge Tour) is quite hard at times, being the age I am, 39, but it is great to go back there and do what I did last week, to win and couldn't have given me a bigger lift for the rest of the year and for obviously this week."