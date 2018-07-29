        <
        >

          Miguel Angel Jimenez wins Senior Open by 1 shot

          3:44 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior Open Championship on Sunday, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot.

          Jimenez dropped only 1 stroke en route to a final round 3-under 69 and ended on 12-under 276 at the historic Old Course.

          The Spaniard played the sort of round every professional golfer dreams of on the final day at St. Andrews, and often in unpleasant -- occasionally vicious -- weather conditions.

          Langer shot a 68 to come second.

          Americans Kirk Triplett (69) and Scott McCarron (68) tied for third alongside Canada's Stephen Ames (69). All three finished on 10 under.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices