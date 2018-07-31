AKRON, Ohio -- Tiger Woods' golf schedule promises to be busy over the coming weeks, as he has committed to play the first two FedEx Cup playoff events and is virtually assured of qualifying for the third.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that Woods has entered the Northern Trust (Aug. 23-26) and Dell Technologies Championship (Aug. 31-Sept 3). Woods has not qualified for the season-ending playoff series since 2013.

At 47th in the Fed Ex Cup standings, he has easily qualified for the first two events, which take the top 125 and then the top 100 players. The BMW Championship, which is Sept. 6-9, is for the top 70.

If he were to play all three events, it would be the first time since returning in 2018 from his fourth back surgery that Woods, 42, plays three consecutive weeks.

With the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone this week, followed by the PGA Championship at Bellerive in St. Louis, Woods is looking at perhaps playing five of the next six tournaments. The PGA Tour takes a week off following the BMW Championship before the Tour Championship in Atlanta, which is for the top 30 players.

The Ryder Cup follows a week later in France, and Woods is expected to be one of captain Jim Furyk's at-large picks.