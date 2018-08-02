LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England -- Michelle Wie has withdrawn from the Women's British Open midway through her first round because of a hand injury.

The American golfer was 7 over after 12 holes at Royal Lytham on Thursday when she quit.

Wie, who is ranked No. 18, says in a post on Twitter she "gave it all" but "couldn't handle the pain any longer."

Wie said she has been playing through pain all year, and that she would be taking some time off so her hand could fully recover.

"I've have been doing everything humanly possible [besides giving it proper rest] this past could of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough," Wie said. "I felt that if I kept pushing through the pain, I would have injured my hand further."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.