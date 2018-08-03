Ben Campbell carded a brilliant 66 on day two of the Fiji International to hold a four-shot lead at the top.

The New Zealander was already in a tie for the lead at Natadola Bay after an opening score of 67 but he accelerated ahead of his fellow challengers on Friday.

Campbell, who is making just his ninth start on the European Tour, could have been further ahead but he bogeyed the par-four 18th to drop back to 11 under for the tournament.

Campbell's closest challenger heading into the weekend is Andrew Dodt after he carded after a round of 70 which left him on seven under.

Fellow Australians Jarryd Felton and Terry Pilkadaris are another shot behind with seven players tied at five under.