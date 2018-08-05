        <
          Justin Thomas doesn't break sweat in winning finale at Firestone

          7:26 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AKRON, Ohio -- Justin Thomas never let anyone closer than two shots and closed with a 1-under 69 to win the Bridgestone Invitational for his third PGA Tour title this season.

          The final World Golf Championship at Firestone lacked drama Sunday.

          Tiger Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone, tried to go out with a bang and ended with a dud. He shot 73 to finish 15 shots behind. Rory McIlroy, playing in the final group with Thomas, said he was tired of finishing second this year. Not to worry. He shot 73 and tied for sixth.

          Jason Day and Kyle Stanley tried to make a move, only to stumble with bogeys.

          Thomas captured his first World Golf Championship and heads to his title defense at the PGA Championship with plenty of momentum.

