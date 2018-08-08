Eliminating the field to find the PGA Championship winner

Picking a major winner out of a field of 156 players has proven astonishingly hard. Thankfully, numbers help. And instead of picking one winner, these numbers will help us pick 155 losers.

So, step-by-step, we get eliminate the losers until one name is remaining.

The Eliminator

Only four golfers have won the PGA Championship in their first start in the event. So while we tip our caps to Keegan Bradley (2011), Shaun Micheel (2003), John Daly (1991) and Kevin Tway (1986), everyone making their PGA Championship debuts is out.

Aaron Wise has a PGA Tour win this year. He won't be adding another this week. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Golfers eliminated

Aaron Wise

Adrian Otaegui

Alexander Bjork

Andrew Landry

Andrew Putnam

Austin Cook

Beau Hossler

Ben Kern

Brice Garnett

Craig Bowden

Craig Hocknull

J.J. Spaun

Joaquin Niemann

Jorge Campillo

Julian Suri

Justin Harding

Matt Borchert

Matthew Wallace

Michael Kim

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Mikko Korhonen

Ollie Schniederjans

Paul Dunne

Ryan Armour

Ryuko Tokimatsu

Sean McCarty

Seungsu Han

Shawn Warren

Shubhankar Sharma

Shugo Imahira

Sungjae Im

Whee Kim

Yusaku Miyaza

Zach J. Johnson

34 players out, 122 remain

Each of the past 26 major champions was ranked in the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking when they won. Sure, it's early in the process, but this kicks out Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods has been looking for major No. 15 for quite a while. He's going to have to keep searching. Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire

Golfers eliminated

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Adrian Otaegui

Alexander Levy

Andrew Putnam

Andy Sullivan

Anirban Lahiri

Bill Haas

Billy Horschel

Brandon Stone

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brian Gay

Brian Smock

Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Chris Stroud

Chris Wood

Daniel Balin

Danny Willett

David Muttitt

Davis Love III

Dylan Frittelli

Eddie Pepperell

Emiliano Grillo

J.B. Holmes

James Hahn

Jamie Lovemark

Jason Dufner

Jason Kokrak

Jason Schmuhl

Jaysen Hansen

Jhonattan Vegas

Jim Furyk

Jimmy Walker

Johan Kok

John Daly

Jordan L. Smith

Keegan Bradley

Kevin Chappell

Martin Kaymer

Marty Jertson

Matt Dobyns

Michael Block

Nick Watney

Omar Uresti

Padraig Harrington

Patton Kizzire

Paul Broadhurst

Peter Uihlein

Rich Beem

Rich Berberian, Jr.

Russell Henley

Russell Knox

Ryan Fox

Ryan Moore

Ryan Vermeer

Scott Brown

Scott Piercy

Shane Lowry

Shaun Micheel

Stewart Cink

Ted Potter, Jr.

Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Pieters

Tiger Woods

Troy Merritt

Vijay Singh

Y.E. Yang

Yuta Ikeda

73 players out, 49 remain

Not only do you need to have previous PGA Championship experience, you need to have played well in the PGA Championship. Each of the past five winners had a top-20 finish at this event within the previous two years. That means we cross off anyone without a Top-20 finish in this event in 2016 or 2017. Say goodbye to three of the top seven players in the world.

Xander Schauffele was in the mix late at The Open. David Cannon/Getty Images

Golfers eliminated

Alex Noren

Bryson DeChambeau

Bubba Watson

Byeong Hun An

Cameron Smith

Charley Hoffman

Daniel Berger

Gary Woodland

Haotong Li

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Kevin Na

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Kyle Stanley

Luke List

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Pat Perez

Patrick Cantlay

Phil Mickelson

Rafael Cabrera Bello

Rory McIlroy

Ross Fisher

Satoshi Kodaira

Sergio Garcia

Si Woo Kim

Thorbjorn Olesen

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Xander Schauffele

30 players out, 19 remain

Each of the past 11 PGA Championship winners finished in the top 30 the week before the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth needs to win the PGA to complete the career grand slam. It's not happening this week. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Golfers eliminated

Branden Grace

Brian Harman

Francesco Molinari

Henrik Stenson

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Kisner

Paul Casey

8 players out, 11 remain

With the exception of Rory McIlroy, every PGA champion since 2009 was a first-time major winner. So that leaves those searching for that first major title with hope.

Dustin Johnson has the firepower to win. He just won't. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golfers eliminated

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Jason Day

Justin Thomas

Louis Oosthuizen

Patrick Reed

Webb Simpson

7 players out, 4 remain

Each of the past seven PGA Championship winners ranked no worse than T-31 in scoring average that season.

Matt Kuchar is still searching for his first major title. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Golfers eliminated

Marc Leishman

Matt Kuchar

Tyrrell Hatton

3 players out, 1 remains

Five of the past six PGA champions ranked in the Top-20 in scoring average leading into the PGA Championship. That leaves just one.

The 2018 PGA Championship winner

Rickie Fowler.