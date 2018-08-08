        <
        >

          Eliminating the field to find the PGA Championship winner

          If our math is right, Rickie Fowler will be the last one standing at the PGA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire
          8:11 AM ET
          • David Gordon

          Picking a major winner out of a field of 156 players has proven astonishingly hard. Thankfully, numbers help. And instead of picking one winner, these numbers will help us pick 155 losers.

          So, step-by-step, we get eliminate the losers until one name is remaining.

          The Eliminator

          Only four golfers have won the PGA Championship in their first start in the event. So while we tip our caps to Keegan Bradley (2011), Shaun Micheel (2003), John Daly (1991) and Kevin Tway (1986), everyone making their PGA Championship debuts is out.

          Golfers eliminated
          Aaron Wise
          Adrian Otaegui
          Alexander Bjork
          Andrew Landry
          Andrew Putnam
          Austin Cook
          Beau Hossler
          Ben Kern
          Brice Garnett
          Craig Bowden
          Craig Hocknull
          J.J. Spaun
          Joaquin Niemann
          Jorge Campillo
          Julian Suri
          Justin Harding
          Matt Borchert
          Matthew Wallace
          Michael Kim
          Mike Lorenzo-Vera
          Mikko Korhonen
          Ollie Schniederjans
          Paul Dunne
          Ryan Armour
          Ryuko Tokimatsu
          Sean McCarty
          Seungsu Han
          Shawn Warren
          Shubhankar Sharma
          Shugo Imahira
          Sungjae Im
          Whee Kim
          Yusaku Miyaza
          Zach J. Johnson

          34 players out, 122 remain

          Each of the past 26 major champions was ranked in the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking when they won. Sure, it's early in the process, but this kicks out Tiger Woods.

          Golfers eliminated
          Adam Hadwin
          Adam Scott
          Adrian Otaegui
          Alexander Levy
          Andrew Putnam
          Andy Sullivan
          Anirban Lahiri
          Bill Haas
          Billy Horschel
          Brandon Stone
          Brandt Snedeker
          Brendan Steele
          Brian Gay
          Brian Smock
          Charl Schwartzel
          Charles Howell III
          Chesson Hadley
          Chez Reavie
          Chris Kirk
          Chris Stroud
          Chris Wood
          Daniel Balin
          Danny Willett
          David Muttitt
          Davis Love III
          Dylan Frittelli
          Eddie Pepperell
          Emiliano Grillo
          J.B. Holmes
          James Hahn
          Jamie Lovemark
          Jason Dufner
          Jason Kokrak
          Jason Schmuhl
          Jaysen Hansen
          Jhonattan Vegas
          Jim Furyk
          Jimmy Walker
          Johan Kok
          John Daly
          Jordan L. Smith
          Keegan Bradley
          Kevin Chappell
          Martin Kaymer
          Marty Jertson
          Matt Dobyns
          Michael Block
          Nick Watney
          Omar Uresti
          Padraig Harrington
          Patton Kizzire
          Paul Broadhurst
          Peter Uihlein
          Rich Beem
          Rich Berberian, Jr.
          Russell Henley
          Russell Knox
          Ryan Fox
          Ryan Moore
          Ryan Vermeer
          Scott Brown
          Scott Piercy
          Shane Lowry
          Shaun Micheel
          Stewart Cink
          Ted Potter, Jr.
          Thomas Bjorn
          Thomas Pieters
          Tiger Woods
          Troy Merritt
          Vijay Singh
          Y.E. Yang
          Yuta Ikeda

          73 players out, 49 remain

          Not only do you need to have previous PGA Championship experience, you need to have played well in the PGA Championship. Each of the past five winners had a top-20 finish at this event within the previous two years. That means we cross off anyone without a Top-20 finish in this event in 2016 or 2017. Say goodbye to three of the top seven players in the world.

          Golfers eliminated
          Alex Noren
          Bryson DeChambeau
          Bubba Watson
          Byeong Hun An
          Cameron Smith
          Charley Hoffman
          Daniel Berger
          Gary Woodland
          Haotong Li
          Ian Poulter
          Jon Rahm
          Justin Rose
          Kevin Na
          Kiradech Aphibarnrat
          Kyle Stanley
          Luke List
          Matthew Fitzpatrick
          Pat Perez
          Patrick Cantlay
          Phil Mickelson
          Rafael Cabrera Bello
          Rory McIlroy
          Ross Fisher
          Satoshi Kodaira
          Sergio Garcia
          Si Woo Kim
          Thorbjorn Olesen
          Tommy Fleetwood
          Tony Finau
          Xander Schauffele

          30 players out, 19 remain

          Each of the past 11 PGA Championship winners finished in the top 30 the week before the PGA Championship.

          Golfers eliminated
          Branden Grace
          Brian Harman
          Francesco Molinari
          Henrik Stenson
          Hideki Matsuyama
          Jordan Spieth
          Kevin Kisner
          Paul Casey

          8 players out, 11 remain

          With the exception of Rory McIlroy, every PGA champion since 2009 was a first-time major winner. So that leaves those searching for that first major title with hope.

          Golfers eliminated
          Brooks Koepka
          Dustin Johnson
          Jason Day
          Justin Thomas
          Louis Oosthuizen
          Patrick Reed
          Webb Simpson

          7 players out, 4 remain

          Each of the past seven PGA Championship winners ranked no worse than T-31 in scoring average that season.

          Golfers eliminated
          Marc Leishman
          Matt Kuchar
          Tyrrell Hatton

          3 players out, 1 remains

          Five of the past six PGA champions ranked in the Top-20 in scoring average leading into the PGA Championship. That leaves just one.

          The 2018 PGA Championship winner

          Rickie Fowler.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices