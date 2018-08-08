Eliminating the field to find the PGA Championship winner

Picking a major winner out of a field of 156 players has proven astonishingly hard. Thankfully, numbers help. And instead of picking one winner, these numbers will help us pick 155 losers.
So, step-by-step, we get eliminate the losers until one name is remaining.
The Eliminator
Only four golfers have won the PGA Championship in their first start in the event. So while we tip our caps to Keegan Bradley (2011), Shaun Micheel (2003), John Daly (1991) and Kevin Tway (1986), everyone making their PGA Championship debuts is out.
Golfers eliminated
Aaron Wise
Adrian Otaegui
Alexander Bjork
Andrew Landry
Andrew Putnam
Austin Cook
Beau Hossler
Ben Kern
Brice Garnett
Craig Bowden
Craig Hocknull
J.J. Spaun
Joaquin Niemann
Jorge Campillo
Julian Suri
Justin Harding
Matt Borchert
Matthew Wallace
Michael Kim
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Mikko Korhonen
Ollie Schniederjans
Paul Dunne
Ryan Armour
Ryuko Tokimatsu
Sean McCarty
Seungsu Han
Shawn Warren
Shubhankar Sharma
Shugo Imahira
Sungjae Im
Whee Kim
Yusaku Miyaza
Zach J. Johnson
34 players out, 122 remain
Each of the past 26 major champions was ranked in the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking when they won. Sure, it's early in the process, but this kicks out Tiger Woods.
Golfers eliminated
Adam Hadwin
Adam Scott
Adrian Otaegui
Alexander Levy
Andrew Putnam
Andy Sullivan
Anirban Lahiri
Bill Haas
Billy Horschel
Brandon Stone
Brandt Snedeker
Brendan Steele
Brian Gay
Brian Smock
Charl Schwartzel
Charles Howell III
Chesson Hadley
Chez Reavie
Chris Kirk
Chris Stroud
Chris Wood
Daniel Balin
Danny Willett
David Muttitt
Davis Love III
Dylan Frittelli
Eddie Pepperell
Emiliano Grillo
J.B. Holmes
James Hahn
Jamie Lovemark
Jason Dufner
Jason Kokrak
Jason Schmuhl
Jaysen Hansen
Jhonattan Vegas
Jim Furyk
Jimmy Walker
Johan Kok
John Daly
Jordan L. Smith
Keegan Bradley
Kevin Chappell
Martin Kaymer
Marty Jertson
Matt Dobyns
Michael Block
Nick Watney
Omar Uresti
Padraig Harrington
Patton Kizzire
Paul Broadhurst
Peter Uihlein
Rich Beem
Rich Berberian, Jr.
Russell Henley
Russell Knox
Ryan Fox
Ryan Moore
Ryan Vermeer
Scott Brown
Scott Piercy
Shane Lowry
Shaun Micheel
Stewart Cink
Ted Potter, Jr.
Thomas Bjorn
Thomas Pieters
Tiger Woods
Troy Merritt
Vijay Singh
Y.E. Yang
Yuta Ikeda
73 players out, 49 remain
Not only do you need to have previous PGA Championship experience, you need to have played well in the PGA Championship. Each of the past five winners had a top-20 finish at this event within the previous two years. That means we cross off anyone without a Top-20 finish in this event in 2016 or 2017. Say goodbye to three of the top seven players in the world.
Golfers eliminated
Alex Noren
Bryson DeChambeau
Bubba Watson
Byeong Hun An
Cameron Smith
Charley Hoffman
Daniel Berger
Gary Woodland
Haotong Li
Ian Poulter
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Kevin Na
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kyle Stanley
Luke List
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Pat Perez
Patrick Cantlay
Phil Mickelson
Rafael Cabrera Bello
Rory McIlroy
Ross Fisher
Satoshi Kodaira
Sergio Garcia
Si Woo Kim
Thorbjorn Olesen
Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau
Xander Schauffele
30 players out, 19 remain
Each of the past 11 PGA Championship winners finished in the top 30 the week before the PGA Championship.
Golfers eliminated
Branden Grace
Brian Harman
Francesco Molinari
Henrik Stenson
Hideki Matsuyama
Jordan Spieth
Kevin Kisner
Paul Casey
8 players out, 11 remain
With the exception of Rory McIlroy, every PGA champion since 2009 was a first-time major winner. So that leaves those searching for that first major title with hope.
Golfers eliminated
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Jason Day
Justin Thomas
Louis Oosthuizen
Patrick Reed
Webb Simpson
7 players out, 4 remain
Each of the past seven PGA Championship winners ranked no worse than T-31 in scoring average that season.
Golfers eliminated
Marc Leishman
Matt Kuchar
Tyrrell Hatton
3 players out, 1 remains
Five of the past six PGA champions ranked in the Top-20 in scoring average leading into the PGA Championship. That leaves just one.
The 2018 PGA Championship winner
Rickie Fowler.