ESPN predictions: Who will win the PGA Championship?

ST. LOUIS -- The PGA Championship is hard to predict. Big names have won, no-names have won. Our experts made their choices, and they were all over the map.

Bob Harig

PGA Champion: Tony Finau

Why he'll win: The PGA Championship often produces a winner that is not necessarily on everyone's radar. So why not Finau? He has been top-10 in each of the first three majors, was the 54-hole co-leader at the U.S. Open and is coming off a tie for 10th in his debut at the WGC-Bridgestone. And he's at no disadvantage at Bellerive, a course few have seen.

Michael Collins

PGA Champion: Tony Finau

Why he'll win: Seven of the past nine winners of the PGA Championship have been first-time major winners (Rory McIlroy ruined it twice in '12 and '14). Finau has finished top-10 in the first three majors this year. He's ready to take that next step.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are among the names being tossed around as winners this week. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Ian O'Connor

PGA Champion: Justin Thomas

Why he'll win: Not exactly going out on a limb here, but Thomas has rediscovered his big-game touch just in time to defend his title. Expect Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy to push him and make him earn it.

Kevin Van Valkenburg

PGA Champion: Patrick Cantlay

Why he'll win: I'm going outside the box (a little) this time, taking someone who has a lot of game but isn't quite a household name. The PGA Championship has a long history of crowning unlikely champions: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem, Y.E. Yang, Keegan Bradley. Cantlay is ranked eighth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green this year. If he has even an average putting week, he'll join those names.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz

PGA Champion: Jordan Spieth

Why he'll win: He threatened at The Open, but then an out-of-nowhere blowup on Sunday cost him a shot at the Claret Jug. His game hasn't exactly been sharp, but it feels as if something big is coming. This will be the week he completes the career grand slam.

Matt Barrie

PGA Champion: Justin Thomas

Why he'll win: The meeting he had with the entire Justin Thomas team seemed to be the wake-up call he needed to pick up a win last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He's the defending PGA champ, and he comes in with his game in peak condition. The field should be worried.

Michael Eaves

PGA Champion: Rory McIlroy

Why he'll win: The combination of course layout, setup and conditions screams for a player who not only hits it far but also moves the ball right to left. Rory does both those things really well.