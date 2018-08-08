        <
          Ranking every player in the 100th PGA Championship

          Tiger's comeback short of one thing: a major (2:24)

          Tom Rinaldi looks at the story of Tiger Woods' comeback, with Woods progressing in the right direction with the PGA Championship on the line this weekend. (2:24)

          8:12 AM ET
          • Michael CollinsESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer/video talent for ESPN.com
            • Worked for several players as PGA Tour caddie
            • Former stand-up comedian

          OK, I'm going be completely honest with y'all. By the time we get to the final major of the year and I start thinking about (or being told I'm) doing another full-field ranking, I'm fighting everything in my being to keep from trolling all of you.

          The good news is I'm not going to do that because all I have to do is look back at the last time we were at Bellerive -- BMW Championship in 2008 -- and get some of the players. Hang on while I look ...

          (Sigh)

          Top 10 back then: Camilo Villegas, Dudley Hart, Jim Furyk, Anthony Kim, Stephen Ames, K.J. Choi, D.J. Trahan, Tim Clark, Hunter Mahan, Aaron Baddeley, Freddie Jacobson and Steve Stricker.

          (Sigh)

          Hmmmm ... that didn't help.

          Well, enjoy ...

          1. Tony Finau
          How many players get that fist major win at the PGA? Seven of the past nine if you're counting. This year will be no different. Finau is ready. So far this year he finished T-10 at the Masters (after dislocating his ankle Wednesday at the Par 3 contest!), fifth at the U.S. Open, and T-9 at The Open. He's coming into this week off a T-10 at Bridgestone.

          2. Justin Thomas
          In the modern era (since 1944), only Tiger Woods has defended this championship (2006-07). Coming off the win last week at the Bridgestone with his grandparents there, it's just too much to ask emotionally for J.T. to get back up and defend.

          3. Brooks Koepka
          The reigning U.S. Open Champion is in the right place, coming off a fifth-place last week at the WGC-Bridgestone. His distance off the tee on a wet, soft golf course will be a big advantage.

          4. Dustin Johnson
          OK, past five finishes: First, third, cut (The Open), first, third. Check out the past eight rounds: 68, 66, 65, 66, 69, 71, 66, 64. Thank goodness he's on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

          5. Rory McIlroy
          Would it be fair to say this has been the quietest one-win, five-top-10 seasons ever? For a guy coming in off a runner-up finish at The Open and a T-6 last week at Firestone, not many people are talking about McIlroy as a contender. They should be. He has won this event twice. After talking to him Monday afternoon, his mind is in the right place to do it again.

          6. Justin Rose
          I know he pulled out last week before even hitting a shot because of back spasms, but that's actually a good thing. He wanted to be 110 percent for this last major of the year. Rose has this going for him -- 13 starts, 11 top-25s, eight top-10s, two wins.

          7. Keegan Bradley
          Remember when ...? That was being said a lot about Keegan before this year. Bradley finished at the Canadian Open a couple weeks ago. He has won this major and understands the pressure that comes with it. This is a bike he remembers how to ride.

          8. Rafael Cabrera Bello
          While I understand Rafa has had only one top 10 this calendar year and that was way back in the first week of March, he is still a top-30 player in the world who seems to be trending in the right direction. I think he shines this week with his second-best major finish.

          9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
          Here's my "super-secret sleeper" top-10 pick for a major. Looking at his record in majors, there is zero reason he should be in this position. Still, I have a sneaky feeling Kiradech will be more comfortable this week than he has ever been at a major championship.

          10. Tommy Fleetwood
          He has, arguably, the most recognizable hair in golf. I spoke to him Monday afternoon about there being less pressure this week than there was at The Open, considering he was from England. Despite that pressure, he finished T-12 at The Open, which came after his Sunday charge and runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

          11. Kevin Chappell
          12. Byeong Hun An
          13. Xander Schauffele
          14. Jordan Spieth
          15. Gary Woodland
          16. Kyle Stanley
          17. Jon Rahm
          18. Alex Noren
          19. Si Woo Kim
          20. Rickie Fowler: I had high hopes for Fowler coming into this season, but that's golf. Still one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tou, Fowler's game just doesn't feel like it fits this course. On top of that, his game isn't peaking coming into this week.

          21. Brendan Steele
          22. Patrick Reed
          23. Pat Perez
          24. Phil Mickelson
          25. Jason Day: This is the one I'm going to regret because I think there's a chance he could finish much higher. That being said, even with his play at the Bridgestone last week, two days playing with Tiger and two days trying to win at home in Ohio put a strain on him. He will struggle to recover from that this week.
          26. Matt Kuchar
          27. Chris Wood
          27. Charley Hoffman
          28. Thorbjorn Olesen
          29. Cameron Smith
          30. Luke List

          31. Aaron Wise
          32. Peter Uihlein
          33. Bubba Watson
          34. Patrick Cantlay
          35. Paul Dunne
          36. Ross Fisher
          37. Emiliano Grillo
          38. Charles Howell III
          39. Henrik Stenson
          40. Paul Casey

          41. Daniel Berger
          42. Tiger Woods: If only this were the Ice Bucket Challenge ... but then there's ice baths, which Woods said he needed to combat inflammation, limited practice sessions and a driver that's as sketchy as his back. Yeah, I don't have high hopes for Tiger this week. There's a part of me that believes he won't even be around for the weekend, but I won't let myself go there because of what "big picture" that might mean for the future.
          43. Marc Leishman
          44. Adam Scott
          45. Matthew Fitzpatrick
          46. J.B. Holmes
          47. Jimmy Walker
          48. Russell Knox
          49. Scott Piercy
          50. Kevin Kisner

          51. Jason Dufner
          52. Louis Oosthuizen
          53. Thomas Pieters
          53. Charl Schwartzel
          54. Webb Simpson
          55. Bryson DeChambeau
          57. Ryan Moore
          58. Shane Lowry
          59. Julian Suri
          60. Anirban Lahiri

          61. Alexander Bjork
          62. Branden Grace
          63. Russell Henley
          64. Bill Haas
          65. Hideki Matsuyama
          66. Chris Kirk
          67. Austin Cook
          68. Brandt Snedeker
          69. Zach Johnson
          70. Craig Hocknull: This guy is truly the world's most interesting golfer -- ever. He invented a putter. He's a trick-shot artist. He spends nine months as the PGA director of instruction at Saber Sports Trainer in Gilbert, Arizona -- the other three months he's the director of instruction at Glenwild Golf Club and Spa in Park City, Utah. Hocknull is the first PGA club professional to be a tri-national association member: PGA of Canada, PGA of Australia, and PGA of America. Did I mention he was born in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea to Scottish parents but spent time in his childhood living among the Aboriginals?This guy has to make the cut.

          71. Patton Kizzire
          72. Tyrrell Hatton
          73. Ryan Armour
          74. Stewart Cink
          75. Eddie Pepperell
          76. Shubhankar Sharma
          77. James Hahn
          78. Scott Brown
          79. Andy Sullivan
          80. Sergio Garcia: Missing the cut might hurt Sergio's Ryder Cup chances more than any other -- and he knows it. The hardest thing in golf to do is not try too hard. When you do, it doesn't end well.

          81. Beau Hossler
          82. John Daly
          83. Michael Kim
          83. Ian Poulter
          84. Brian Harman
          85. Thomas Bjorn
          87. Jordan Smith
          87. Brian Gay
          88. Billy Horschel
          89. Martin Kaymer
          90. Ollie Schniederjans

          91. Vijay Singh
          92. Matt Wallace
          93. Nick Watney
          94. Brandon Stone
          95. Troy Merritt
          96. Chez Reavie
          97. Y.E. Yang
          98. Kevin Na
          99. Francesco Molinari
          100. Davis Love III

          101. Ryan Fox
          102. Yuta Ikeda
          104. Chris Stroud
          105. Brian Smock
          106. Ryuko Tokimatsu
          107. Danny Willett
          108. J.J. Spaun
          109. Omar Uresti
          110. Matt Dobyns

          111. Dylan Frittelli
          112. Chesson Hadley
          113. Ted Potter Jr.
          114. Adam Hadwin
          115. Rich Beem
          117. Paul Broadhurst
          118. Jim Furyk
          119. Padraig Harrington
          120. Whee Kim

          121. Jason Kokrak
          122. Andrew Landry
          123. Jamie Lovemark
          124. Andrew Putnam
          125. Jhonattan Vegas
          126. Haotong Li

          127. Satoshi Kodaira
          128. Marty Jertson
          129. Rich Berberian Jr.
          130. Michael Block

          131. Andrew Levy
          132. Joaquin Niemann
          133. Yusaku Miyazato
          134. Shaun Micheel
          135. Mikko Korhonen
          136. Jason Schmuhl
          137. Craig Bowden
          138. Justin Harding
          139. Adrian Otaegui
          140. David Muttitt

          141. Danny Balin
          142. Brice Garnett
          143. Ben Kern
          144. Sung-jae Im
          145. Sean McCarty
          146. Jonah Kok
          147. Mike Lorenzo-Vera
          148. Zach J. Johnson
          149. Seung-su Han
          150. Matt Borchert

          151. Ryan Vermeer
          152. Jorge Campillo
          153. Bob Sowards
          154. Jaysen Hansen
          155. Shugo Imahira
          156. Shawn Warren: Sorry, Shawn. I don't have anything against you. I'd probably like you and would love to buy you a beer sometime. Someone had to be last on the list and you lost the rock/paper/scissors game I played between the final three.

