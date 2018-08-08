Ranking every player in the 100th PGA Championship

Tom Rinaldi looks at the story of Tiger Woods' comeback, with Woods progressing in the right direction with the PGA Championship on the line this weekend. (2:24)

OK, I'm going be completely honest with y'all. By the time we get to the final major of the year and I start thinking about (or being told I'm) doing another full-field ranking, I'm fighting everything in my being to keep from trolling all of you.

The good news is I'm not going to do that because all I have to do is look back at the last time we were at Bellerive -- BMW Championship in 2008 -- and get some of the players. Hang on while I look ...

(Sigh)

Top 10 back then: Camilo Villegas, Dudley Hart, Jim Furyk, Anthony Kim, Stephen Ames, K.J. Choi, D.J. Trahan, Tim Clark, Hunter Mahan, Aaron Baddeley, Freddie Jacobson and Steve Stricker.

(Sigh)

Hmmmm ... that didn't help.

Well, enjoy ...

Tony Finau has all the tools to win a major. Michael Collins thinks this is the week it happens. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tony Finau

How many players get that fist major win at the PGA? Seven of the past nine if you're counting. This year will be no different. Finau is ready. So far this year he finished T-10 at the Masters (after dislocating his ankle Wednesday at the Par 3 contest!), fifth at the U.S. Open, and T-9 at The Open. He's coming into this week off a T-10 at Bridgestone.

2. Justin Thomas

In the modern era (since 1944), only Tiger Woods has defended this championship (2006-07). Coming off the win last week at the Bridgestone with his grandparents there, it's just too much to ask emotionally for J.T. to get back up and defend.

3. Brooks Koepka

The reigning U.S. Open Champion is in the right place, coming off a fifth-place last week at the WGC-Bridgestone. His distance off the tee on a wet, soft golf course will be a big advantage.

4. Dustin Johnson

OK, past five finishes: First, third, cut (The Open), first, third. Check out the past eight rounds: 68, 66, 65, 66, 69, 71, 66, 64. Thank goodness he's on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

5. Rory McIlroy

Would it be fair to say this has been the quietest one-win, five-top-10 seasons ever? For a guy coming in off a runner-up finish at The Open and a T-6 last week at Firestone, not many people are talking about McIlroy as a contender. They should be. He has won this event twice. After talking to him Monday afternoon, his mind is in the right place to do it again.

6. Justin Rose

I know he pulled out last week before even hitting a shot because of back spasms, but that's actually a good thing. He wanted to be 110 percent for this last major of the year. Rose has this going for him -- 13 starts, 11 top-25s, eight top-10s, two wins.

7. Keegan Bradley

Remember when ...? That was being said a lot about Keegan before this year. Bradley finished at the Canadian Open a couple weeks ago. He has won this major and understands the pressure that comes with it. This is a bike he remembers how to ride.

8. Rafael Cabrera Bello

While I understand Rafa has had only one top 10 this calendar year and that was way back in the first week of March, he is still a top-30 player in the world who seems to be trending in the right direction. I think he shines this week with his second-best major finish.

9. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Here's my "super-secret sleeper" top-10 pick for a major. Looking at his record in majors, there is zero reason he should be in this position. Still, I have a sneaky feeling Kiradech will be more comfortable this week than he has ever been at a major championship.

10. Tommy Fleetwood

He has, arguably, the most recognizable hair in golf. I spoke to him Monday afternoon about there being less pressure this week than there was at The Open, considering he was from England. Despite that pressure, he finished T-12 at The Open, which came after his Sunday charge and runner-up finish at the U.S. Open.

11. Kevin Chappell

12. Byeong Hun An

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Jordan Spieth

15. Gary Woodland

16. Kyle Stanley

17. Jon Rahm

18. Alex Noren

19. Si Woo Kim

20. Rickie Fowler: I had high hopes for Fowler coming into this season, but that's golf. Still one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tou, Fowler's game just doesn't feel like it fits this course. On top of that, his game isn't peaking coming into this week.

21. Brendan Steele

22. Patrick Reed

23. Pat Perez

24. Phil Mickelson

25. Jason Day: This is the one I'm going to regret because I think there's a chance he could finish much higher. That being said, even with his play at the Bridgestone last week, two days playing with Tiger and two days trying to win at home in Ohio put a strain on him. He will struggle to recover from that this week.

26. Matt Kuchar

27. Chris Wood

27. Charley Hoffman

28. Thorbjorn Olesen

29. Cameron Smith

30. Luke List

31. Aaron Wise

32. Peter Uihlein

33. Bubba Watson

34. Patrick Cantlay

35. Paul Dunne

36. Ross Fisher

37. Emiliano Grillo

38. Charles Howell III

39. Henrik Stenson

40. Paul Casey

41. Daniel Berger

42. Tiger Woods: If only this were the Ice Bucket Challenge ... but then there's ice baths, which Woods said he needed to combat inflammation, limited practice sessions and a driver that's as sketchy as his back. Yeah, I don't have high hopes for Tiger this week. There's a part of me that believes he won't even be around for the weekend, but I won't let myself go there because of what "big picture" that might mean for the future.

43. Marc Leishman

44. Adam Scott

45. Matthew Fitzpatrick

46. J.B. Holmes

47. Jimmy Walker

48. Russell Knox

49. Scott Piercy

50. Kevin Kisner

51. Jason Dufner

52. Louis Oosthuizen

53. Thomas Pieters

53. Charl Schwartzel

54. Webb Simpson

55. Bryson DeChambeau

57. Ryan Moore

58. Shane Lowry

59. Julian Suri

60. Anirban Lahiri

61. Alexander Bjork

62. Branden Grace

63. Russell Henley

64. Bill Haas

65. Hideki Matsuyama

66. Chris Kirk

67. Austin Cook

68. Brandt Snedeker

69. Zach Johnson

70. Craig Hocknull: This guy is truly the world's most interesting golfer -- ever. He invented a putter. He's a trick-shot artist. He spends nine months as the PGA director of instruction at Saber Sports Trainer in Gilbert, Arizona -- the other three months he's the director of instruction at Glenwild Golf Club and Spa in Park City, Utah. Hocknull is the first PGA club professional to be a tri-national association member: PGA of Canada, PGA of Australia, and PGA of America. Did I mention he was born in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea to Scottish parents but spent time in his childhood living among the Aboriginals?This guy has to make the cut.

71. Patton Kizzire

72. Tyrrell Hatton

73. Ryan Armour

74. Stewart Cink

75. Eddie Pepperell

76. Shubhankar Sharma

77. James Hahn

78. Scott Brown

79. Andy Sullivan

80. Sergio Garcia: Missing the cut might hurt Sergio's Ryder Cup chances more than any other -- and he knows it. The hardest thing in golf to do is not try too hard. When you do, it doesn't end well.

81. Beau Hossler

82. John Daly

83. Michael Kim

83. Ian Poulter

84. Brian Harman

85. Thomas Bjorn

87. Jordan Smith

87. Brian Gay

88. Billy Horschel

89. Martin Kaymer

90. Ollie Schniederjans

91. Vijay Singh

92. Matt Wallace

93. Nick Watney

94. Brandon Stone

95. Troy Merritt

96. Chez Reavie

97. Y.E. Yang

98. Kevin Na

99. Francesco Molinari

100. Davis Love III

101. Ryan Fox

102. Yuta Ikeda

104. Chris Stroud

105. Brian Smock

106. Ryuko Tokimatsu

107. Danny Willett

108. J.J. Spaun

109. Omar Uresti

110. Matt Dobyns

111. Dylan Frittelli

112. Chesson Hadley

113. Ted Potter Jr.

114. Adam Hadwin

115. Rich Beem

117. Paul Broadhurst

118. Jim Furyk

119. Padraig Harrington

120. Whee Kim

121. Jason Kokrak

122. Andrew Landry

123. Jamie Lovemark

124. Andrew Putnam

125. Jhonattan Vegas

126. Haotong Li

127. Satoshi Kodaira

128. Marty Jertson

129. Rich Berberian Jr.

130. Michael Block

131. Andrew Levy

132. Joaquin Niemann

133. Yusaku Miyazato

134. Shaun Micheel

135. Mikko Korhonen

136. Jason Schmuhl

137. Craig Bowden

138. Justin Harding

139. Adrian Otaegui

140. David Muttitt

141. Danny Balin

142. Brice Garnett

143. Ben Kern

144. Sung-jae Im

145. Sean McCarty

146. Jonah Kok

147. Mike Lorenzo-Vera

148. Zach J. Johnson

149. Seung-su Han

150. Matt Borchert

151. Ryan Vermeer

152. Jorge Campillo

153. Bob Sowards

154. Jaysen Hansen

155. Shugo Imahira

156. Shawn Warren: Sorry, Shawn. I don't have anything against you. I'd probably like you and would love to buy you a beer sometime. Someone had to be last on the list and you lost the rock/paper/scissors game I played between the final three.