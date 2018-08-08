ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Bjorn has withdrawn on the eve of the PGA Championship after an old back injury flared up, giving first alternate Kevin Streelman a spot in the field at Bellerive.
Streelman finished in the top 10 at the John Deere Classic last month, but he missed the cut last week at the Barracuda Championship, the tournament that runs concurrently with the WGC event.
Streelman learned he was in the PGA field in time to play a practice round Wednesday.
Bjorn probably isn't going far. He's the captain for the European team for next month's Ryder Cup, so chances are he'll be following some of his prospective players the rest of the week.