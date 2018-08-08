ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Bjorn has withdrawn on the eve of the PGA Championship after an old back injury flared up, giving first alternate Kevin Streelman a spot in the field at Bellerive.

Editor's Picks ESPN predictions: Who will win the PGA Championship? Established stars and first-timers have won the PGA Championship. So it only makes sense that our experts ranged from proven names to players ready to take home that first major.

Ranking every player in the 100th PGA Championship Looking for Tiger or Rory or Jordan or JT to be at the top of Michael Collins' list? Wrong. Hear this name and write it down: Tony Finau. 1 Related

Streelman finished in the top 10 at the John Deere Classic last month, but he missed the cut last week at the Barracuda Championship, the tournament that runs concurrently with the WGC event.

Streelman learned he was in the PGA field in time to play a practice round Wednesday.

Bjorn probably isn't going far. He's the captain for the European team for next month's Ryder Cup, so chances are he'll be following some of his prospective players the rest of the week.