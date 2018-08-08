Everything you need to know for the first round of the PGA Championship

Tom Rinaldi looks at the story of Tiger Woods' comeback, with Woods progressing in the right direction with the PGA Championship on the line this weekend. (2:24)

ST. LOUIS -- This PGA Championship opens with more question marks than your average major championship. Of course, as usual, they begin with Tiger Woods and whether his game -- and his body -- are ready for the year's last major championship. But he's not alone. Can Jordan Spieth finish off the career grand slam? Will soggy Bellerive hold up under hot conditions? At 6:55 a.m. local time Thursday morning, we start getting answers.

Will Tiger's body hold up?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Not only does Tiger Woods' game need to hold up this week at Bellerive if he is going to end his decadelong major championship drought, but perhaps more critically his body needs to hold up. Woods admitted he is dealing with inflammation, which acted up last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he struggled to a pair of 73s on the weekend as he drifted down the leaderboard.

"There's going to be certain days that I'm just not going to have the speed and the flexibility and the movement that I once did," Woods said. "I'm 42 now, and I've had four back surgeries. So things are going to be different from day-to-day, and it's just about managing it."

Another factor could be the weather. The forecast is calling for heat and humidity all four days, with the temperature hovering around 90 degrees. More problematic, though, is the possibility of thunderstorms on the weekend, which could lead to delays. That could cause Woods to start and stop, which will put more strain on his back.

"There are a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again," Rory McIlroy said. "First of all, he had to learn how to move again. He had to learn how to swing. Geez, I mean, 18 months ago the guy couldn't walk. He was in bed. He just had his fourth back surgery, so to get to this point is a phenomenal achievement already.

"Even though he's won 14 of these things, you still, if you haven't done it for a while, you still have to relearn a few things, and I think he's going through that stage. But as we saw at [The Open], he's right there, which is an unbelievable achievement. To think that he's already won his 14 majors with basically three to four different golf swings. This is sort of his fifth. So if he could go ahead and win another major with his fifth golf swing, I mean, that's unbelievable.

For Jordan Spieth, it's how he starts

If Jordan Spieth is going complete the career grand slam with a win this week at the PGA Championship, he's going to have to get through Thursday. That might sound simple, but for Spieth that has been extremely hard.

ESPN

A solid Thursday could put him in position to get that one major missing from his résumé.

"I think I was probably a little more anxious last year," Spieth said. "I feel somewhat under the radar this year. I've kind of felt that way a lot this year, I don't mind it. At the same time, this tournament will always be circled until I'm able to hopefully win it someday. It will always be circled to complete the career Grand Slam, which will ultimately achieve a lifelong goal for me. So certainly emphasis in my head on it, but nothing overpowering, nothing that takes over once I start on the first tee, just more going into the week.

ESPN

McIlroy knows the feeling. Like Spieth, he's missing one major. For McIlroy, it's the Masters.

"You have to put it out of your head that what winning this golf tournament would mean in terms of your legacy and your place in the game," McIlroy said. "I can probably relate a little bit to what he's feeling, but it's a great position to be in. Not many people have a chance to do something like that.

"If [Spieth does] win this week, you're going to join a very, very elite club. I'm sure Jordan feels a little bit different this week than he does the other three majors, but that's normal."

Make birdies -- lots and lots of birdies