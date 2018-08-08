Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long battle with cancer.

Lyle, 36, spent his final days surrounded by loved ones when he decided to go into palliative care after ending treatment for myeloid leukaemia.

He is survived by his wife Briony and daughters Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Ms Lyle said in a statement.

"He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends."

A winner of two professional tournaments, Lyle made a remarkable return to the US PGA Tour in 2013 having beaten cancer a second time before his latest diagnosis.

With an extremely heavy heart, @GolfAust and the PGA of Australia formally advise of the passing of Jarrod Lyle, aged 36.



Jarrod's wife Briony has made a statement on behalf of the family



🗞️| https://t.co/HWLiRHFlbC pic.twitter.com/eccdF9CwHJ — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) August 8, 2018

"(Children) Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for," said Ms Lyle.

"At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

"Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: 'Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted."

The statement said a intimate and private family service would be held in the coming days with a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay at a date to be announced later.

News of Lyle's passing will add a sombre note to the PGA Championship which begins on Thursday in St Louis. Tour players showed their support at last week's WGC event at Firestone, won by Justin Thomas, before Bryson DeChambeau donated his $[U.S.]25,000 cheque as winner of the longest drive competition to Lyle's daughters on Wednesday.