        <
        >

          Australian golfers, PGA Tour stars pay tribute to Jarrod Lyle

          Jarrod Lyle in action at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Texas back in 2015 Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)
          10:21 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Australia's golfing stars have been joined by their PGA and European Tour colleagues from across the globe in paying tribute to Jarrod Lyle.

          The 36-year-old Australian passed away in Torquay, Victoria, on Wednesday night (AEST), after a long battle with cancer. He had entered into palliative care last week.

          Lyle had fought acute myeloid leukaemia three times since the age of 17, twice returning to professional golf. A beloved figure on both the Australian and world golf scene, players from across the globe were quick to express their heartfelt sympathy to Lyle's family upon hearing the news of his passing.

          His countryman Matt Jones, Greg Chalmers and Marcus Fraser were among the first to reach out on Twitter.

          Lyle's story touched the world over with the Australian featuring on both the Web.com- and PGA Tour across his golfing career.

          The news quickly reached Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri, where the world's best will this week tee it up at the year's final major, the 100th PGA Championship.

          World No.1 Justin Thomas, who last week dedicated his win at Firestone to Lyle, was among those taking to social media to remember Lyle.

          He was joined by Rickie Fowler on Instagram, the world No.9 saying he would do his best to ensure Lyle's legacy lived on.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices