Australia's golfing stars have been joined by their PGA and European Tour colleagues from across the globe in paying tribute to Jarrod Lyle.

The 36-year-old Australian passed away in Torquay, Victoria, on Wednesday night (AEST), after a long battle with cancer. He had entered into palliative care last week.

Lyle had fought acute myeloid leukaemia three times since the age of 17, twice returning to professional golf. A beloved figure on both the Australian and world golf scene, players from across the globe were quick to express their heartfelt sympathy to Lyle's family upon hearing the news of his passing.

His countryman Matt Jones, Greg Chalmers and Marcus Fraser were among the first to reach out on Twitter.

It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn't mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP — Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) August 8, 2018

Golfers are usually measured in life by performances on the course. Today we lost a great man who's life off the course is one we should all try to emulate. R.I.P mate. #jarrodlyle #fighter #champion — Matthew Jones (@mattjonesgolf) August 9, 2018

R.I.P mate. @jarrodlylepga If we all had just a drop of your fight and courage.

The most infectious smile and personality we have ever come across. @PGAofAustralia — Marcus Fraser (@Marcusfraser) August 8, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Jarrod Lyle. Jarrod will forever be an inspiration to us alI. Ellie, Dash, Lucy and I send condolences to Briony, Lusi and Jemma. Rest easy mate. We will miss you. — Jason Day (@JDayGolf) August 9, 2018

Revelation 21:4

He'll will wipe

away every tear

from their eyes,

and death shall

be no more,

neither shall

there be mourning,

nor crying, nor pain anymore for the

former things have passed away#jarrodlyle pic.twitter.com/c3TSzMqtkD — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) August 8, 2018

Lyle's story touched the world over with the Australian featuring on both the Web.com- and PGA Tour across his golfing career.

The news quickly reached Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri, where the world's best will this week tee it up at the year's final major, the 100th PGA Championship.

World No.1 Justin Thomas, who last week dedicated his win at Firestone to Lyle, was among those taking to social media to remember Lyle.

He was joined by Rickie Fowler on Instagram, the world No.9 saying he would do his best to ensure Lyle's legacy lived on.

We lost a great one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week 🙌🏼 https://t.co/wJL6ZZNREi — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 9, 2018

Incredibly sad news about Jarrod Lyle. Tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special but I cannot imagine what he and his family went and are going through. RIP — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) August 8, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lyle family. You were and always will be a fighter and will be missed by so many people. Rest In Peace Jarrod. — Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 8, 2018

My fiancé Kelley and I have been so moved by the support for Jarrod Lyle and his family that we wanted to help with Lusi and Jemma's education by donating to link below, hopefully you can help too! 📚✏️ https://t.co/rjMmibjQDO — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) August 8, 2018