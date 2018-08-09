The European Tour have apologised after Tommy Fleetwood's Open winnings of almost £120,000 were sent to the wrong Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood, the English golfer who finished 12th at Carnoustie last month, has since received his prize, but only after it appeared in the bank account of a Florida-based golf teacher of the same name.

The American was shocked to discover the deposit of £119,971 ($154,480) sitting above a $14 Walmart transaction when he checked his mobile banking.

Speaking in St Louis, Missouri ahead of this week's PGA Championship, world No. 11 Fleetwood said he didn't mind the mistake and saw the funny side of the mix-up.

"I honestly didn't know anything about it," Fleetwood told the Guardian. "I wouldn't even know if I'd been paid or not because I don't really look. It looks pretty genuine and they are looking into it and I'm sure they'll feel pretty bad about it. It's a funny story."

It is believed the European Tour, who along with the PGA Tour are in charge of sending out prize money to the players, already had the former pro's bank account details because he had competed in Challenger Events in Europe decades ago.

The American was with a friend when he discovered the error, and the story immediately appeared on Twitter.

No joke, a friend received Tommy Fleetwood's Open Championship winnings in his bank account last weekend!! They have the same name and he was a PGA pro but still, how does this happen? Didn't believe him until I saw it...good thing he is an honest guy! pic.twitter.com/bE534xfYDV — #Break30 Golf Short Game School (@GregThornerGolf) August 8, 2018

The European Tour have blamed the mistake on a "clerical error" and have apologised to the inconvenience caused to both parties.