The British pair of Georgia Hall and Laura Davies advanced to the semifinals of the European Golf Championships after defeating the German team of Isi Gabsa and Letica Anderica-Ras 4+3.

Following Wednesday's 5+4 victory over Spain, Hall and Davies are now guaranteed to top Group A, with Friday's final pool match against Belgium still to come.

Although there is a 32-year age gap between the players, Hall and Davies look to be the team to beat in the match play event at Gleneagles.

Hall, 22, is fresh from becoming the first British women since Catriona Matthew in 2009 to win The Open while Davies, 54, is a four-time major winner, regarded as the best British golfer of her generation.

Any competition is set to come from the other two British pairs, who have also won their opening two games.

In Group D, Catriona Matthew and Holly Clyburn defeated Norway on the final hole and only need to avoid defeat against Sweden to secure qualification to the semifinals.

Similarly in Group C, Michele Thompson and Meghan MacLaren beat Austria 5+4 and will reach the semis with a draw against Finland.

The tournament is part of the inaugural multi-sport European Championships, and features men's and women's events.

In each competition, 16 teams were split into four groups of four, with the top pair in each group reaching the semifinals. Group matches are played in the Fourball format while the semifinals and final, scheduled to take place on Saturday, will be played as Foursomes ties.

Saturday will see the introduction of a 'mixed' format, which will see male and female players compete together in teams.