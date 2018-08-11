ST. LOUIS -- Phil Mickelson missed the cut at the PGA Championship on Saturday, ending a streak of 11 consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup teams in which he qualified via the points system.

Mickelson shot 71 and finished at 4 over par, missing the cut by four strokes. He gave himself a chance with an early birdie on the back nine to get to 2 over then could manage no more birdies and made a double-bogey at the 16th hole.

It is the second straight year in which Mickelson missed the cut at the PGA Championship. The 2005 winner of the event had made 21 straight cuts prior to that going back to 1995.

Mickelson has stated several times, including last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, that his goal was to continue his streak of making the U.S. team on points.

The top eight players in the standings following the PGA are automatic qualifiers. Mickelson is still expected to be one of captain Jim Furyk's four at-large picks, with three coming on Sept. 4 and the final one coming on Sept. 10. No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 11 Matt Kuchar also missed the cut.

Mickelson came into the week 10th in the standings and needed roughly a top-20 finish to give himself a chance. But a first-round 73 had him scrambling to make the cut.

The 48-year-old Mickelson played on his first U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1995 and has made every team since, including two years ago at Hazeltine, where the Americans won for just the third time in his 11 appearances. In recent years, he has taken on a big role in the makeup of the team and, along with Tiger Woods, is part of the Ryder Cup committee that also includes Furyk and three PGA of America officials.

The five-time major winner has also been on every U.S. Presidents Cup team dating to 1994.

Mickelson, who is ranked 21st in the world, has just one top-10 finish since winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in March.