Iceland struck gold in the mixed team competition at the European Championships with a fine combined three-under-par round at the Gleneagles PGA Centenary course.

The foursome of Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, Birgir Hafthorsson, Olafia Kristindottir and Axel Boasson saw off the challenge of British and Spanish teams to win by a shot in the inaugural event.

Both pairs started well with Jonsdottir sinking a fine birdie at the first before Kristindottir produced a series of excellent putts to seal four birdies in a row between the second and fifth.

After a slight wobble on the 14th and 15th, Jonsdottir and Hafthorsson sealed their round with three successive birdies including an audacious putt from Jonsdottir from way off the green on the 18th, while compatriots Krstindottir and Boasson produced an equally solid back nine to ensure they won the title.

The British team of Meghan MacLaren, Liam Johnston, Michele Thomson and Connor Syme finished one shot back to take silver with Sweden taking bronze after a playoff against Spain.

The tournament is part of the inaugural multi-sport European Championships and also features men's and women's events.

Great Britain are guaranteed at least one medal in the women's competition as two pairs -- new British Open champion Georgia Hall alongside compatriot Laura Davies and Saturday's medal winners Thompson and MacLaren -- will take part in separate semifinals.