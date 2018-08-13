ST. LOUIS -- After a frustrating week at Bellerive Country Club that saw him finish tied for 50th at the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy is considering taking some time off to reassess his game and get prepared for the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman shot a final-round 70 and had just one round under par in the year's last major, completing a fourth straight year without winning one of the game's top titles.

McIlroy, who is ranked seventh in the world, said he could skip the first FedEx Cup playoff event in two weeks, the Northern Trust in New Jersey. The last of his four major titles came at the 2014 PGA Championship.

"I need to assess where I'm at,'' said McIlroy, who finished tied for fifth earlier this year at the Masters and tied for second last month at The Open. "I think the best thing for me to do right now is just sort of take a couple of days off, reflect on what I need to do going forward.

"The best thing might be to take that first FedEx Cup week off and work on my game and come back, hopefully, in a better place for Boston [the Dell Technologies Championship.]

"Historically, the first FedEx playoff event hasn't been my best event of the four. I've played well in Boston. I've played well in the other two. So we'll see. I'll see how I feel. I'll do some practice this week and see if I feel ready to go there and play. Obviously, five out of six weeks or whatever it is leading up to the Ryder Cup.''

McIlroy has been struggling with his wedge play and is disappointed with just one victory this year back in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"There's a lot of room for improvement,'' he said. "My swing really hasn't been where I want it to be. It was pretty good at the start of the year. I had a couple of months to work on it, but it's just sort of regressed as the season went on and you start to play tournaments, you start to fall back into some of the habits that you don't want to fall back into.

"And then that's just being inconsistent. I've missed the ball right. I've miss the ball left. I haven't taken one side of the golf course out of play, and that's been the real weakness. You know, you stand up on a tee shot, and it be would nice to know that you can eliminate one side of the golf course, and this year I haven't felt like that.''