Tiger Woods' odds to win majors have been inflated in years past by Las Vegas oddsmakers, knowing that the public would bet him at any price.

The odds might not be inflated anymore.

After finishing second at this weekend's PGA Championship, Woods opened tied for the second-best odds to win next year's Masters at 12-1 at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

"I don't think you've ever seen true odds just because of the support he gets," Jeff Sherman, golf oddsmaker at the SuperBook, told ESPN before the PGA Championship. "When he was 50-1, true odds would have been 150-1."

Woods has had an impressive 2018 season, including holding the outright lead on the 10th hole during the final round at The Open and being in contention Sunday at the PGA Championship, finishing two shots back with a final-round 64 (his lowest score ever in a major).

Jordan Spieth opened with the best odds at 10-1, while 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is listed at 30-1. Brooks Koepka, who won two majors in 2018 (including holding off Woods at the PGA Championship) is at 14-1.

If you're wondering why Spieth is the favorite, a look at his finishes over five career starts at The Masters should help: tied for second, won, tied for second, tied for 11th, third.

Other notables include: Rory McIlroy (14-1), Rickie Fowler (16-1), Adam Scott (40-1), Phil Mickelson (40-1) and Sergio Garcia (50-1).

The 2019 Masters will take place April 11-14.