Despite Tiger Woods shooting a 64 on Sunday, Brooks Koepka cards a 66 of his own to win the PGA Championship by two strokes. (3:06)

NEW YORK -- There's nothing like a late charge from Tiger Woods to juice the ratings of a major golf tournament.

Editor's Picks For the man who always said second stinks, this time it didn't Tiger Woods wanted to win his 15th major. Pretty much everyone at Bellerive wanted the same thing. That he didn't wasn't so bad when you consider what he has done in the past two majors.

The Nielsen company said that CBS reached 8.5 million viewers Sunday for final-round competition at the PGA Championship from St. Louis. That's a whopping 73 percent increase from the 4.9 million people who watched the same tournament's conclusion in 2017.

Old hero Woods was the difference. He played his best golf in years, leading to a second-place finish against champion Brooks Koepka.

Nielsen said that viewership peaked at 12.3 million people during the last half hour of the competition.