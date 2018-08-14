        <
          Tiger Woods' exciting attempt to win 15th major lifts PGA Championship viewership by 73 percent

          5:19 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- There's nothing like a late charge from Tiger Woods to juice the ratings of a major golf tournament.

          The Nielsen company said that CBS reached 8.5 million viewers Sunday for final-round competition at the PGA Championship from St. Louis. That's a whopping 73 percent increase from the 4.9 million people who watched the same tournament's conclusion in 2017.

          Old hero Woods was the difference. He played his best golf in years, leading to a second-place finish against champion Brooks Koepka.

          Nielsen said that viewership peaked at 12.3 million people during the last half hour of the competition.

