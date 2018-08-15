Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from the first FedEx Cup playoff event due to an oblique injury he suffered two weeks ago.

Fowler announced the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, writing that an MRI revealed a partial tear in his right oblique. The PGA Tour confirmed that he has withdrawn from next week's Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

The injury bothered Fowler during the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and last week's PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club, where Fowler was two shots out of the lead heading into the final two rounds but finished tied for 12th. He disclosed at the PGA that he had bandaged his right oblique area in order to play.

One of eight players who automatically qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Fowler is 17th in the FedEx standings and assured of making the fields for the Dell Technologies Championship in two weeks and the BMW Championship a week later. After an off week, the final tournament of the season is the Tour Championship, reserved for the top 30 players.

The Ryder Cup is the following week, Sept. 28-30, in France.