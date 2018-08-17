        <
          Lizette Salas shoots 62 to tie course record, take Indy LPGA lead

          9:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Lizette Salas matched the Brickyard Crossing record with a 10-under 62 on Thursday in the Indy Women in Tech Championship, birdieing the final three holes for a two-stroke lead over fast-starting Angel Yin and Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

          Yin birdied eight of the first nine holes in her morning round for a front-nine 8-under 28 -- one short of the LPGA Tour's nine-hole record. It matched the third-lowest nine-hole score in relation to par in tour history.

          Salas eagled the par-5 second in the afternoon and added three straight birdies on Nos. 4-6. She birdied Nos. 12 and 14 before reeling off three more in a row to close, waiting out a late 77-minute suspension for an approaching storm.

          Salas matched the course record set by Mike McCullough in the PGA Tour Champions' 1999 Comfort Classic.

