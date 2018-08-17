Scott Jamieson and Paul Waring share the halfway lead at the Nordea Masters on 11-under-par at the completion of the second round.

Heading to the final hole of the day, Jamieson and Waring were also tied with Thomas Aiken. However, whilst Jamieson and Waring birdied the 18th, Aiken could only manage a bogey to sit two shots behind the leaders.

Lee Slattery is two shots further behind alongside American Hunter Stewart and Bradley Neil, who all sit at seven-under

Martin Kaymer, last years winner, sits on six-under as he attempts to retain the trophy to become the first to achieve this since its creation in 1991.

Ryder Cup hopeful Thorbjorn Olesen shot an impressive 4-under-par on the day to reach the club-house on six-under. Olesen needs to win this weekend's tournament to go into the automatic selection spots for Thomas Bjorn's European Ryder Cup side.