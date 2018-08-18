Bud Cauley, who has not played on the PGA Tour since suffering several injuries in an auto accident during the Memorial Tournament in June, is entered in next week's Northern Trust event although he only recently began hitting balls.

The Northern Trust is the first of four FedEx Cup playoff events and will be played at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.

Cauley, 28, was a passenger in a vehicle being driven near Muirfield Village Golf Club following the second round of the Memorial Tournament. The six-year tour pro suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a leg fracture.

Dublin, Ohio, police said the car went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went airborne before striking a large tree. The car then hit several smaller trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

The police report said David Crawford, 37, was the driver and that former Columbus Blue Jackets NHL player James Wisniewski, another passenger, was also injured. Cauley had played 17 times this season with two top-10 finishes before the accident.

On Aug. 9, Cauley posted video to his Instagram account saying he had only recently resumed practicing and that he was on a "ball count'' meaning he could only hit so many a day.

He came into this week ranked 121st in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible by remaining among the top 125 at the conclusion of this weekend's Wyndham Championship.