          Man arrested after biting off part of fellow golfer's finger

          6:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- A man has bitten off another man's finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course.

          WCVB-TV reports a 47-year-old man was arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth on Friday after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his finger.

          The station reports the victim's finger had been bitten off to his knuckle and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident happened around sunset.

          The attacker was arrested and charged with mayhem. A police dispatcher declined to comment Saturday and Chief Michael Botieri didn't immediately return a call seeking more information.

