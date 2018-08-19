Paul Waring won his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt by defeating Thomas Aiken in a play-off to secure the Nordea Masters title.

The two players were inseparable after 72 holes, both hitting final rounds of 68 to finish joint leaders on 14 under and force deciding holes.

Waring kept his nerve as they returned to the 18th and -- after Aiken found the water with his tee shot -- claimed a crucial par for victory.

Englishman Waring and South Africa's Aiken began the final round tied for the lead at the Hills Golf Club in Gothenberg before an enthralling Sunday contest.

Aiken took the lead on the first, holing from the fringe to heap pressure on Waring, who responded instantly with a birdie at the second to square it up again.

Birkenhead-born Waring was then the more consistent on the front nine and opened up a two-shot lead at the 10th with a near-perfect tee shot to within ten feet.

World no. 160 Aiken clung on and was rewarded when Waring dropped a shot at the 15th before a terrific up-and-down from the sand earned him a birdie and forced a play-off.

But Waring stood firm and profited from Aiken's loose tee shot to ensure the biggest victory of his career so far.

"I'm obviously ecstatic. I wasn't ever sure this day would come in total honesty," said Waring.

"I've tried so hard for many years to get to this point and it's nice to finally get across the line and be holding the trophy.

"It wasn't easy. I felt really in control though. I've made a few swing changes so I was kind of allowing myself to hit some bad shots now and again, so I wasn't getting too wound up in where the ball was going."

Waring, 33, has been hampered by multiple injuries in his professional career, including a shoulder problem that only allowed him to play 12 events in the whole of 2015 and 2016.

"It feels like it's all worth it. I've had a couple of operations along the way and it's nice to have finally got to this point and I'm sure everyone back home will be absolutely thrilled for me.

"I've got a great team around me so this is all for them as well."

German Maximilian Kiefer found eagle on the 12th in a brilliant round of 65 to finish in third on 13 under.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen finished fourth thanks to eagles on the 17th and 18th, a result that may prove vital as it moved him into the automatic positions for Europe's Ryder Cup team.