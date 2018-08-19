        <
        >

          Bart Bryant wins Dick's Sporting Goods Open for second time

          5:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ENDICOTT, N.Y. -- Bart Bryant made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open for the second time in six years.

          The 55-year-old Bryant matched Michael Bradley's closing birdie for a 7-under 65 and a 1-stroke victory over his playing partner.

          Also the 2013 winner at En-Joie Golf Club, Bryant had six birdies in a nine-hole stretch from the third to the 11th and had six straight pars before the winning birdie putt on the par-4 18th.

          Bryant finished at 16-under 200. The three-time PGA Tour winner's only senior victories have come at En-Joie, the site of the PGA Tour's B.C. Open from 1972 to 2005.

          Bradley, the second-round leader, bogeyed the par-4 15th in a 68.

          Tom Gillis (67) and Marco Dawson (68) tied for third at 13 under, a stroke ahead of Paul Goydos (65), Kenny Perry (67) and Mark Calcavecchia (67).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices