NORTH PLAINS, Ore. -- Sungjae Im won the regular-season ending Portland Open on Sunday to earn one of 25 PGA Tour cards and become the first player to top the Web.com Tour money list wire-to-wire.

Im closed with a 4-under 67 on Pumpkin Ridge's Witch Hollow course for a 4-stroke victory over John Chin. The 20-year-old South Korean player earned $144,000 to finish the season with $534,326.

Im finished at 18-under 266. He also won the season-opening event in the Bahamas and had three second-place finishes.

Chin shot a 66. He was the only player to move into the top 25 on the money list, earning $86,400 to go from 41st to 10th with $207,909.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was third at 13 under after a 66. Jim Knous (67) and Derek Ernst (71) were 12 under, a stroke ahead of Kevin Dougherty (70) and Curtis Luck (69).

Dougherty finished 26th on the money list, $207,909 behind Hank Lebioda for the final PGA Tour card.

Ben Taylor dropped out of the top 25, going from 25th to 29th after missing the cut.

Twenty-five more PGA Tour cards will be awarded in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals.