How to watch Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and more on ESPN+

Tiger Woods has not played in the FedEx Cup playoffs in five years. But good health has brought a resurgence, a comeback that nearly saw him win at The Open and PGA Championship. Now, he's in the mix as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin, and you can watch him on ESPN+ as he tries to get his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2013.
But he's not the only one in the hunt, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending FedEx Cup champ Justin Thomas ready to make a case the playoffs begin this week at the Northern Trust Open.
Where can I watch?
Featured groups, including Woods, and featured holes will be shown beginning Thursday and through the conclusion of play Sunday.
What will be offered:
Thursday
7:54 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
8:05 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
Friday
8:05 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jason Day
Second group to be decided by vote:
7:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau
8:16 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire
8:16 a.m. ET: Brandt Snedeker, Austin Cook, Brian Harman
8:27 a.m. ET: Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez, Andrew Landry
Saturday
1-6 p.m. ET: Featured holes
Sunday
1-6 p.m. ET: Featured holes