How to watch Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and more on ESPN+

Tiger Woods reflects on the highs and lows of his season so far. (1:12)

Tiger: 'This entire year has been so different' (1:12)

Tiger Woods has not played in the FedEx Cup playoffs in five years. But good health has brought a resurgence, a comeback that nearly saw him win at The Open and PGA Championship. Now, he's in the mix as the FedEx Cup playoffs begin, and you can watch him on ESPN+ as he tries to get his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2013.

But he's not the only one in the hunt, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and defending FedEx Cup champ Justin Thomas ready to make a case the playoffs begin this week at the Northern Trust Open.

Don't have ESPN+? Learn how to get it today: ESPN+

Where can I watch?

Featured groups, including Woods, and featured holes will be shown beginning Thursday and through the conclusion of play Sunday.

What will be offered:

Watch on ESPN + on the ESPN App

Thursday

7:54 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

8:05 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Friday

8:05 a.m. ET: Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jason Day

Second group to be decided by vote:

7:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau

8:16 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Patton Kizzire

8:16 a.m. ET: Brandt Snedeker, Austin Cook, Brian Harman

8:27 a.m. ET: Chesson Hadley, Pat Perez, Andrew Landry

Saturday

1-6 p.m. ET: Featured holes

Sunday