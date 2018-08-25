Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington rolled back the years to shoot a 7-under-par 65 and take a share of the Czech Masters lead after the third round in Prague.

Harrington, 46, carded seven birdies in a bogey-free round to move 17 under overall -- as he aims for his first European Tour win since the Portugal Masters in 2016.

Andrea Pavan joins Harrington at the top of the leaderboard after also shooting a bogey-free round of 7 under. The Italian is in fine form and his round of 64 was the seventh time he had shot 66 or lower in his last nine rounds.

Pavan and Harrington started the day two shots behind halfway-leader Gavin Green, who now lies three shots back in third place after a round of 2 under.

Scott Jamieson is a shot further back at 13 under after a turbulent round of 4 under that included one eagle, six birdies and four bogies.

Nino Bertasio, Phachara Khongwatmai and Tapio Pulkkanen are five shots back and are all in with a chance ahead of Sunday's final round.

Thomas Pieters, who started the day level with Harrington, dropped off the pace after a round of 1 under. He is alongside England's Eddie Pepperell at 11 under overall.