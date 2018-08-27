Rickie Fowler is skipping his second straight FedEx Cup playoff event due to an oblique injury that bothered him at the Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship.

Fowler skipped the Northern Trust last week and said he hoped to return for this week's Dell Technologies Championship, but he is not listed among the 100 players who qualified. Neither is Open champion Francesco Molinari, who missed the cut in New Jersey.

Both players are high enough in the points standings that they will advance to the third playoff event at the BMW Championship.

Fowler's injury, however, will be of interest to U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk. Fowler qualified for the team, as he finished seventh in the points. The Ryder Cup is a month away.