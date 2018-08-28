The Ryder Cup 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

The 42nd Ryder Cup, pitting the top American players against Europe's best, is drawing closer. Here is everything you need to get ready for the event at Le Golf National in Paris.

Ryder Cup: The important details

Dates: Sept. 28-30

Location: Le Golf National (Paris, France)

The captains: Jim Furyk, United States; Thomas Bjorn, Europe.

History: The U.S. holds the Cup after winning 17-11 in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota to break a three-match winning streak by Europe.

Key fact: The U.S. has not won the event when held in Europe since 1993 at the Belfry in England.

The teams

United States

Eight players have already made the team based on points. Captain Jim Furyk has four remaining captain's choices to make.

Already on the team

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas

Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Webb Simpson

Europe

Seven Europeans have guaranteed their spots on the team. The final spot will be decided based on results from this week's events. After that, captain Thomas Bjorn will make his four captain's selections.

Already on the team

Francesco Molinari

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Alex Noren

Previewing the Ryder Cup

Is Bryson DeChambeau about to make his first Ryder Cup? Gregory Shamus/Getty Images