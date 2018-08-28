        <
          The Ryder Cup 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

          The Ryder Cup will be contested at the end of September just outside Paris. FRANCK FIFE / AFP)FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The 42nd Ryder Cup, pitting the top American players against Europe's best, is drawing closer. Here is everything you need to get ready for the event at Le Golf National in Paris.

          Ryder Cup: The important details

          Dates: Sept. 28-30
          Location: Le Golf National (Paris, France)
          The captains: Jim Furyk, United States; Thomas Bjorn, Europe.
          History: The U.S. holds the Cup after winning 17-11 in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota to break a three-match winning streak by Europe.
          Key fact: The U.S. has not won the event when held in Europe since 1993 at the Belfry in England.

          The teams

          United States

          Eight players have already made the team based on points. Captain Jim Furyk has four remaining captain's choices to make.

          Already on the team

          Brooks Koepka
          Dustin Johnson
          Justin Thomas
          Patrick Reed
          Bubba Watson
          Jordan Spieth
          Rickie Fowler
          Webb Simpson

          Europe

          Seven Europeans have guaranteed their spots on the team. The final spot will be decided based on results from this week's events. After that, captain Thomas Bjorn will make his four captain's selections.

          Already on the team

          Francesco Molinari
          Justin Rose
          Tyrrell Hatton
          Tommy Fleetwood
          Jon Rahm
          Rory McIlroy
          Alex Noren

          Previewing the Ryder Cup

