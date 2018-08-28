The Ryder Cup 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

The 42nd Ryder Cup, pitting the top American players against Europe's best, is drawing closer. Here is everything you need to get ready for the event at Le Golf National in Paris.
Ryder Cup: The important details
Dates: Sept. 28-30
Location: Le Golf National (Paris, France)
The captains: Jim Furyk, United States; Thomas Bjorn, Europe.
History: The U.S. holds the Cup after winning 17-11 in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota to break a three-match winning streak by Europe.
Key fact: The U.S. has not won the event when held in Europe since 1993 at the Belfry in England.
The teams
United States
Eight players have already made the team based on points. Captain Jim Furyk has four remaining captain's choices to make.
Already on the team
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Patrick Reed
Bubba Watson
Jordan Spieth
Rickie Fowler
Webb Simpson
Europe
Seven Europeans have guaranteed their spots on the team. The final spot will be decided based on results from this week's events. After that, captain Thomas Bjorn will make his four captain's selections.
Already on the team
Francesco Molinari
Justin Rose
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Jon Rahm
Rory McIlroy
Alex Noren