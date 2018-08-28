Tony Romo will try to secure a Web.com Tour card this week when he competes in the 2018 Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament, it was announced Tuesday.

Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, is the first former athlete to try to earn a Web.com Tour card since tennis player Mardy Fish attempted to earn one in 2014.

Romo will begin first-round play at Lantana Golf Club in Lantana, Texas, on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. ET in the pre-qualifying stage. He is entered as an amateur in the 68-player field this week.

There are 228 positions for pre-qualifiers from different sites to advance to the first qualifying stage, which begins Sept. 25-28.

Romo has previously attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Classic as well as the U.S. Open. He once made it to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open but had to withdraw after a weather delay pushed his second round into a Cowboys' organized team activity.

In March, he played at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic on a sponsor's exemption but missed the cut by 16 shots and finished in last place.

He has also participated in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and won the celebrity American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe earlier this year.

Romo, 38, is currently an analyst with CBS Sports, a position he has had since last year when he retired after 13 seasons with the Cowboys.