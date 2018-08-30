Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot his second consecutive score of even-par 72 on Thursday in a Web.com Tour pre-qualifier, giving himself a chance to advance to the first stage of qualifying with one round to go.

Romo, 38, who is playing as an amateur, is tied for 31st through 36 holes of the 54-hole event, with the top 36 and ties advancing.

The Web.com Tour, which is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour, conducts a qualifying series that consists of three stages. Those who make it to the final stage in December get some level of exempt status on the tour, with the top 40 earning full status. The final field will consist of 138 players.

Romo is playing at Lantana Golf Club near Dallas in one of five pre-qualifiers.

There are 12 first-stage qualifiers around the country that will take place in late September and early October. If Romo advances, he could pick the location in Garland, Texas, where the competition will be played Sept. 25-28 and would not conflict with his schedule as a CBS-TV analyst for NFL games.