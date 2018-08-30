BEECHWOOD, Ohio -- Kramer Hickok shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the DAP Championship, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Editor's Picks This is the weekend that will shape the Ryder Cup Tiger Woods and others hoping to be on the United States and European teams at the Ryder Cup have a chance to make a lasting impression before the final spots on the team are decided.

Tiger calls 2018 one of best years of pro career The record books will say otherwise, but Tiger Woods on Thursday called 2018 one of the best years of his professional golf career. 1 Related

Hickok had eight birdies and a bogey to match the course record at Canterbury Golf Club. The 26-year-old former Texas player already earned a PGA Tour card with a 23rd-place finish on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list. He was the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Player of the Year last season.

Hickock missed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th, leaving him tied with Bobby Wyatt's for the course record. Wyatt set the mark in the 2016 event.

"I had no idea," Hickok said. "I really wanted it to drop. I actually misread it a little bit. I hit my line perfectly, but it went a little right on me. It would've been cool to set the record, but I'll take 63."

Justin Hueber was a stroke back, and Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger and Eric Axley shot 66. Defending champion Nicholas Lindheim and five-time PGA Tour winner Ben Crane topped the group at 67.

Kramer Hickok watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the DAP Championship on Thursday. Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

"It's a fresh start -- it's kind of nice," Hueber said. "I didn't play the last five events very well and it kind of feels like a new season where anything goes. You have four chances to play well."

Robert Streb had a 69. He won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, to regain full PGA Tour status.

The series features the top 75 players -- Hueber was 42nd -- from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 -- Lindheim was 146th, Crane 148th, Schenk 157th, Jaeger 165th and Axley 217th -- in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings, and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

Hickok and the other top 25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. Hickok jumped from 23rd to 13th last week in Ohio with a tie for 14th.

"I feel like I have nothing to lose," Hickok said. "I can go miss every cut and be in the same position as where I started. The only way is up for me right now, and anytime you can play golf stress-free, you're going to play your best. Hopefully I can continue to do that the next three days."

The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.