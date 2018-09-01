Lee Westwood will take a one-shot lead into the final round of Made in Denmark, despite making a double bogey at the 18th hole.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Westwood was one hole away from a second consecutive round of 65 and had gone 40 holes without dropping a shot until he made six at the par-four final hole to drop to 16 under overall.

Editor's Picks This is the weekend that will shape the Ryder Cup Tiger Woods and others hoping to be on the United States and European teams at the Ryder Cup have a chance to make a lasting impression before the final spots on the team are decided.

The Englishman, who is yet to win on the European Tour this season, started the day one shot behind overnight leader Christiaan Bezuidenhout and hit his stride at the turn, making five straight birdies from the 10th to the 14th. Excellent approach play was the theme of Westwood's round and he was within inches of holing out at the 6th and 10th.

It looked like the former world No. 1 had blown his overall lead but will tee off in tomorrow's final group after fellow Englishman Jonathan Thomson also made a double bogey at the last.

Thomson, who started the day tied for second with Westwood, was six under for his round heading into the final hole and was set for the clubhouse lead. But the double bogey drops Thomson down to 15 under overall, where he is joined by Steven Brown and Thomas Detry.

Brown carded the best score of the round and shot seven birdies and an eagle to finish nine under for the day.

South African Bezuidenhout drops down to a tie for sixth after shooting one over to move 12 under overall.

As well as the drama at the top of the leaderboard, there was also the race for the final automatic qualification spot for September's Ryder Cup to consider.

Thorbjorn Olesen currently holds the eighth and final spot in Thomas Bjorn's team, and can seal the place with a win at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club. Olesen went six under for his round but after starting the day one under, is too far back to challenge the leaders.

This leaves the door open to the only two other players in contention for the spot, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell, who can also make the European team with a win in Aarhus.

Out of the two, it is Fitzpatrick who is best placed after a round of 6 under moved the Englishman to 10 under overall, six shots behind Westwood.