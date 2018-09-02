NORTON, Mass. -- Tiger Woods is usually one to go about his business during a round of golf, with the small talk kept to a minimum.

But even he couldn't avoid the verbal onslaught he got Sunday from Bryson DeChambeau, who has played numerous practice rounds with Woods but was paired with him for the first time in competition during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

DeChambeau didn't let up with his mouth or his clubs, talking a good game and playing one as well, shooting an 8-under 63 to move into second place at TPC Boston, one shot back of leader Abraham Ancer. Woods managed to shoot a 3-under 68, leaving him six shots back of the lead.

"He's my childhood idol,'' said DeChambeau, 24, who is coming off a victory last week at the Northern Trust. "I've admired him my whole entire life. And to be finally able to play with him under tournament conditions, it was different. I was a little nervous, for sure. But I was able to get out there and execute shots and worry about my game and focus on hitting the best shots possible. And I was able to play really well like that.''

DeChambeau played his last three holes in 4 under par -- knocking a 5-iron to a foot at the par-5 18th to set up an eagle -- while Woods' putter again went cold.

After making the turn in 33, Woods could not get any putts to drop on the back nine. The longest one he made was a 10-footer to save par on the 14th. He missed birdie tries of 12, 8, 15 and 6 feet while also missing a 5-foot par putt. His birdie at the last hole came after narrowly missing holing out for eagle.

"Just kind of the way it goes,'' Woods said. "I didn't get a lot out of my round today.''

DeChambeau, known as the "Mad Scientist'' because of his unique approach to the game, including playing single-length irons, has become an unlikely friend to Woods this year, often playing practice rounds with the 14-time major champion and chatting him up for advice while offering his interesting perspective that includes mathematical theory on all things swing plane and ball flight.

DeChambeau joked last week that Woods sometimes tells him to "shut up and hit the ball,'' and he might have been inclined to do so Sunday, so often was the three-time PGA Tour winner in his ear. But Woods seemed fine with it.

"He's fantastic to play with,'' Woods said after making four birdies and a bogey to finish at 206, 7 under par, and in a tie for 16th. He's great. This is the first time I've ever played with him in a tournament round. We played practice rounds quite a bit this year, and he's fantastic.''

DeChambeau, who finished ninth in the final Ryder Cup points standings and missed an automatic spot, is all but assured of getting one of captain Jim Furyk's picks when he makes them of them Tuesday in Philadelphia. Phil Mickelson and Woods are expected to get the other spots, with a fourth person to be named on Sept. 10.

DeChambeau and Woods have even been mentioned as a possible partnership later this month in France.

"If he goes around and shoots 8 under par every time, that will work,'' Woods said.

Afterward, Woods lamented not doing that himself, especially with the way he has been hitting the ball.

"I think in general here in the last probably month and a half, I've really turned the corner,'' he said. "I've really hit some good shots, and I've really played well from tee to green. And it's just a matter of getting one little hot stretch with the putter and get it rolling and get the momentum on my side and just get things rolling.''