NORTON, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau has found the right formula for the richest part of the PGA Tour season.

Coming off a four-shot victory last week, the 24-year-old physics major known as the "Mad Scientist" pulled away with three straight birdies to close out the front nine and was never seriously challenged the rest of the way to win the Dell Technologies Championship on Monday.

DeChambeau closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory to become only the second player to win the opening two FedEx Cup playoff events.

He won for the third time this year and would appear to be a shoo-in to be one of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk's three picks to be announced Tuesday. DeChambeau also is assured of being the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship.