From 475-yard drives to worn-out shoes, the life of a professional long driver

MARICOPA, Ariz. -- Brad Stracke knew Kyle Berkshire was long off the tee. That's why Stracke recruited Berkshire from Maryland, where he was the fourth-ranked junior, to the University of North Texas.

But Stracke didn't know just how long Berkshire, who redshirted his freshman season, really was until he was watching a qualifying round during the first semester of Berkshire's sophomore season in 2016.

Berkshire was competing against his teammates to be one of the five golfers to play in a tournament. With the group in front about 275 yards up the fairway, Stracke told Berkshire he was clear to hit. Berkshire, who was hitting a 3-iron off the tee because the hole was tight, declined, opting to wait until the hole was clear. Stracke didn't push back.

Then Berkshire launched his tee shot 275 yards.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Stracke said. "I knew this kid was long but I just had no idea he could hit it that far with the 3-iron, let alone the driver. And the rest was history."

Berkshire's history was still in the making when his coach's jaw dropped that day. There was also the time, in another team qualifying round, when Berkshire bombed his drive on a 575-yard par 5 within 150 yards of the hole. For those counting at home, it was 425 yards. But Berkshire wasn't just long. He was powerful, too. His ball speed in college topped 200 mph.

That's fast. The average ball speed off a driver on the PGA Tour is 167 mph, according to TrackMan's website.

That's about when Stracke first thought Berkshire, who didn't play a competitive round for North Texas because he struggled to straighten his shots, was missing his calling.

He was meant to be a long driver.

The two had a conversation that resulted in Berkshire giving up his scholarship. He won his first long drive event, the Endless Summer ... with a drive of 474 yards.

Berkshire found his calling with World Long Drive, with 10 North American events and 11 international events that pit the longest hitters in the world against each other. First held as a competition in 1976, long drive has recently started to enter the mainstream of golf. Golf Channel began airing WLD events in 2013 and, in 2015, acquired Long Drivers of America, the former governing body of the WLD.

The exposure has helped, said Justin James, the defending WLD world champion.

"It's the last two years that it's really grown because of Golf Channel," James said. "People want to be on TV and people know about us because we're on TV. I think that's so good that people can say, 'Oh, I can do that or I would like to do that,'"

On Wednesday, the championship rounds of the men's and masters divisions will be held.

"It's definitely not golf," said Ryan Reisbeck, who's ranked fourth in the world. "It's a component of golf but it's a different mentality, a different approach altogether. A lot of it is the same. You're trying to maximize your ball flight and your speed and everything - but to the extreme. We don't have to hit a soft wedge into a green and make a three-foot putt.

"We're just trying to kill it. For me, it's a lot more fun. I can chip in and I say, 'Yay that's great.' But when I kill a drive and I just hammer it, I just love it. It's just exhilarating."

Those involved agree that long drive is golf's obnoxious cousin.

"It's part home run derby, part WWE, part NASCAR, part Top Golf, if you will," said Wes Whittingham, Volvik's vice president of sales.

It's part shot put and part javelin, said Jeff Flagg, the WLD 2014 champion, because long drive is about whoever is longest wins.

Traditions be damned. Long drive is a party.

"It's like the rock 'n' roll of golf because the crowds are loud and clapping and it gives you so much energy," said Carlborg, who's won five titles since 2011. "In that part, it's very different from regular golf. It's a very different feeling.

"On the golf course I try to calm down, but here you want to pump up."

Getting into WLD and staying there

Trent Scruggs' plan in high school was to play college baseball.

Then he tore his labrum 180 degrees and it was time for a backup plan. Scruggs had played golf as a kid. When he was 14, he bombed a drive 315 yards in a Drive, Chip and Putt competition.

The foundation for being a big hitter had been laid. After his injury, Scruggs picked up a club again. Armed with a speed in the 130s and his history of long drives, Scruggs entered a long drive event.

He was 16. A year later, he made the tour's championship. He's now 23 and has competed in the last six world championships.

Everybody in World Long Drive has their own story about how they discovered they could smash a drive long enough to become a professional. But Ryan Reisbeck thinks "most everybody" in WLD got their start in similar ways.

"They see you hit the ball and they say, 'you should try that,'" said Reisbeck, who has a full-time job in Utah selling home, auto and life insurance. "And, so, when I've talked to people and done a non-scientific poll, it's the same story all the time. You'll be playing golf and you'll kill it, and somebody would have seen long drive or has some understanding of it will say, 'You need to do long drive. You need to try that out.'"

That's how Reisbeck got his start in 2010.

He was playing in a church golf tournament back home in Utah, using his father's clubs. On the 18th tee, he borrowed his neighbor's driver and ripped a shot that went over the ninth hole's green, which was adjacent to the 18th's green, and landed on the No. 1 tee box -- about 380 yards. After his round, Reisbeck went into the clubhouse to get a drink, and on TV was a replay of the ReMax World Long Drive Championship. The drive he watched was hit by long drive legend Jerimie Montgomery and went 383 yards.

That afternoon, Reisbeck and some friends went out to a sod farm so he could hit and they could accurately measure with a cement wheel. The next morning, he went to a driving range and, coincidentally enough, Montgomery was on the other side of the range for a photo shoot. Reisbeck approached him. Montgomery sold him a driver. And Reisbeck drove to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a long drive event that weekend and finished second.

"From then on, I was hooked," Reisbeck said.

So was Sandra Carlborg, a Swedish long driver who's the defending women's world champion and has won five of the last seven women's titles. She played professional golf for 14 years, including occasionally on the Ladies European Tour, before trying long drive in 2008. She hasn't gone back to playing stroke-play professionally.

Eddie Fernandes had his sights set on being a professional golfer. He started playing professionally in 2004. He went to PGA Tour Q School five times, making the second stage a couple times. Then he got married, had kids and took 10 years off from golf as he entered the worlds of video surveillance and restaurants. But the itch to compete came back in 2014, a year after watching the World Long Drive World Championship on TV. He was 43. He was swinging a club 134 mph and his ball speed was 196 mph. Now, Fernandes is 48 and tied for the 22nd-best long driver in the world.

While Fernandes made the transition from one profession to long drive in his 40s, Jeff Flagg did it much younger but also because that competitive itch was missing.

He was a power hitter toiling in Class A baseball for the New York Mets when he was released in 2010. He spent two more years playing independent baseball and retired in 2012. But his life was missing something. Flagg knew he had always been long off the tee. Long drive seemed like it could, possibly, potentially fill the void baseball left. In 2013, he paid $40 to enter a local qualifier.

With one driver, he advanced to the regionals. He won and qualified for the world championship that year. He won the ReMax World Long Drive Championship in 2014.

"It's funny to sort of just step into it," he said.

Then there's Justin James, the reigning World Long Drive champion. He has long drivers in his DNA. James is the son of Gerry James, a two-time long drive world champion. Justin was driving 300 yards at 12 years old. When his baseball career ended, James turned to long drive. And it's worked out.

"It was something," James said, "I wanted to pursue on a deeper level."

To gym ... or not to gym

Paul Howell is proof that to compete in World Long Drive, you don't need to live in the gym. He can swing a golf club 145 mph and hit a golf ball 460 yards, and claims he hasn't seen the inside of a gym in more than a decade. It's tough to doubt him, though. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds, and looks as sturdy as the pines that fill his home state of North Carolina.

"I'm completely different from all of them," Howell said of his fellow long drivers. "Every single one of them goes to the gym and does some sort of thing. Yeah, I haven't seen the gym since 2007.

"But I hit a lot of golf balls during the week. I'm practicing daily."