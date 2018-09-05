Expert picks for the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour heads to Pennsylvania for the third round of the FedExCup playoffs in what figures to be a hotly contested BMW Championship.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have picked the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Pick to win

Tony Finau

The only thing missing this year is a victory after he posted his 10th top-10 finish of the season at the Dell Technologies Championship. Finau, who has finished in the top 10 in three major championships this year, is also on a run of 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s. And under the heat of the Ryder Cup glare for one of captain Jim Furyk's at-large picks, he continues to produce. -- Bob Harig

Patrick Cantlay

Guess who finished top 20 at Aronimink playing as an amateur in 2011? I'll give you three guesses and the first two don't count. Cantlay is a lock for the Tour Championship, coming into the week ranked 12th on the FedExCup rankings. Consider this little nugget ... in his last eight starts, since missing the cut at Colonial at the end of May, Cantlay has one finish outside the top 27 (T45 U.S. Open) with 3 top 10s and two more finishes inside the top 20. A great week this week could put Cantlay in the Ryder Cup conversation and also give him a chance to win the $10 million dollar FedExCup. -- Michael Collins

DraftKings value picks

Webb Simpson

Webb's form is still strong, but I do have some concern for fatigue as he's played five straight weeks now; this week makes his sixth straight. I wouldn't think much of it if not for his low round on the weekend only to gag it away and bounce himself from the Top 10, let alone the Top 40 the next day. There's obvious concern after seeing that on a course that was setup pretty easy in the final round. We may want to dial back some exposure even though he gets four rounds guaranteed this week. -- Taras Pitra

Tyrrell Hatton

Now having posted three straight Top 20s, Hatton might start attracting owners. We have recommended Hatton for almost the entire year both on the PGA Tour and European Tour. Though ranked No. 25 in the world, he is consistently priced in the $7,000 range, providing us so much value. According to our rolling stats tool, Hatton ranks 4th in strokes gained tee-to-green and 5th in strokes gained approach over his last 12 rounds played. I expect him to continue his solid play this week and keep his Top 20 streak alive. -- Jeff Bergerson

Emiliano Grillo

Pros: Super accurate off the tee, 8th in accuracy (69.82%) and T11 in Distance from Edge of the Fairway (21'3"). Has been very strong tee-to-green all year, has great recent form after last week, and has figured out how to putt this year. Averages 3.89 birdies per round and has the best par-3 scoring with 2.97, getting birdies 18 percent of the time.

Cons: Awful when he misses the green or fairway, so he does make his fair number of bogeys. Struggles on longer holes thanks to a short driving distance, and if he's beyond 10 feet on the greens he won't be dropping birdie putts. He's also bad on approaches below 100 yards. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Kyle Stanley

With only two tournaments to go, we are down to no cut events where a bad start does not necessarily doom a golfer. With that in mind, we need to put together some stars and scrubs lineups where we save as much salary as possible with our lower tier players in order to spend up for the rest. Fortunately, we have some quality players on the low end to work with, starting with Stanley. The Gig Harbor, Wash. native ranks among the best ball strikers in the field this week as he ranks inside the Top-5 in both Driving Accuracy and Greens in Regulation percentage. While his putter has been an issue in recent years, he's improved dramatically this season. He's off to a nice start in the playoffs with a 28th place finish at the Northern Trust Open and a 12th place finish at the Dell Technologies Championship this past weekend. -- Zach Turcotte