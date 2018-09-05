Times change. In 1971, the year of Thomas Bjorn's birth, Great Britain and Ireland captain Eric Brown led a singsong on the plane home from the Ryder Cup. The cause for celebration? A five point defeat, the "closest" the visitors had ever come to an away victory.

Forty-seven years later the Dane completed his European team line-up for a match which will take place in Paris and, if anything, geography is the factor that has changed the least over these five decades.

Bjorn's wildcards were handed to Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson, four men who have never had cause to rejoice in failure. In contrast, each of them has contributed to Europe's 21st century dominance of the Ryder Cup.

Perhaps even more remarkable is how carefree supporters have become with this wealth of successful experience. Far from it being a comfort to many fans, it was swiftly deemed somewhat controversial.

Ryder Cup Rosters Rosters for the 2018 Ryder Cup, to be played Sept. 28-30 at Le Golf National, outside Paris: U.S. Europe B. DeChambeau* P. Casey* R. Fowler T. Fleetwood D. Johnson S. Garcia* B. Koepka T. Hatton P. Mickelson* R. McIlroy P. Reed F. Molinari W. Simpson A. Noren J. Spieth I. Poulter* J. Thomas T. Olesen B. Watson J. Rahm T. Woods* J. Rose TBD* H. Stenson* * Captain's at-large picks

The fact that Matt Wallace, in particular, was overlooked caused outrage on Twitter as fans argued that the 28-year-old Englishman's daring last minute bid to force Bjorn's hand (thrashing seven birdies in his final eight holes last Sunday in Denmark, to complete a fourth win in just 15 months) had been heedlessly spurned in favour of the misfiring Spanish veteran.

Imagine telling British and Irish Ryder Cup fans of the early 1970s that a major champion who had compiled 22.5 points when contributing to five Ryder Cup victories would one day be deemed expendable.

Times really have changed and Bjorn knew it. Team news was once revealed in the following morning's newspapers. This week his picks were leaked and social media was immediately abuzz.

When the television cameras began to roll on Wednesday afternoon Bjorn's initial hesitancy hinted that he knew of the growing unease. Perhaps memories of having to phone the unlucky candidates were also playing on his mind. He admitted they had been the toughest aspect of his role so far and he had been "sick to my stomach".

But the minute he started to argue the case of those he had promoted the Dane quickly grew in confidence and on the subject of Garcia, Poulter and Stenson he was particularly bullish.

"Sergio is the heartbeat of the team," he said of his most contentious pick. "People who have experienced Sergio around the team room know that. He makes everyone around him better. I have watched him as a player and also as a vice captain. It's not just about what he brings on the golf course, it's what he brings off the golf course."

This theme was maintained when he discussed Poulter, the one wildcard who absolutely no-one doubted would be in Paris.

"When he won in Houston I knew he was on track," Bjorn said. "I met him at the parking lot in Augusta and he told me he was going to make the team. Both him and Sergio, they maybe should have been footballers because they love team sport and that's what they bring to the Ryder Cup. Winning golf tournaments is important, but frame of mind is vital and Ian does it probably better than anyone else. His drive and motivation are out of this world."

Stenson's qualities were similarly praised: "The stature he brings to the team room is enormous. He's just a really, really good guy to have around."

Five rookies qualified by right and Bjorn's wildcard intentions were becoming clearer by the second. The experience he seeks to blend with them is distinct. He wants those newcomers to look across the team room and be energised by characters who not only burn with desire themselves, but who demand and inspire it in others.

"This is probably the best set of rookies we've had," he said. "But they are still new to the environment and I've been in that situation. You don't only turn to your captain when that happens, the players turn to each other so I need guys I know can fulfil that role.

"Look at Sergio. He makes everyone around him better. I think, and I truly believe, that if we are to beat this American team those are the people we need.

"Sergio is the one who delivers a rallying cry to the troops on the eve of the match. He's the one who stands up on a Saturday night if you are leading by four shots and reminds everyone that the job isn't done yet.

"People tend to just judge a player's suitability [for a wildcard] on performance alone and that's understandable because it is easy to measure. But Padraig Harrington explains it best: It's not about picking the best players, it's about picking the best team."

What everyone agrees is that the European team will need to be at their very finest because the American team is a powerhouse. Nine of the eleven players already confirmed are major championship winners. Few would be surprised if by the end of their careers Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau, the odd men out, have joined them.

Is this fear quite so straightforward however? How quickly we forget that the renaissance of the Ryder Cup post-1983 has been built upon a plucky band of underdogs uniting to defeat their supposed betters. It is the strength the continent has boasted of.