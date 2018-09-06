Maximilian Kieffer shot a 6-under-par 64 to take a one-shot lead after Day 1 of the European Masters in Switzerland.

The German, who recorded his first top-5 finish of the season at the Nordea Masters last month, birdied three of the final five holes at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss Alps Thursday.

A group of four players are one shot back at 5 under. Hideto Tanihara was set to join Kieffer at the top of the leaderboard, but the Japanese player bogeyed his final hole of the day.

England's Andy Sullivan, Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and France's Julien Guerrier join Tanihara in a tie for second place. Sullivan set the pace early on and went 5 under for his first eight holes, but he slowed on the back nine, while Kjeldsen was one of only two players to enjoy a bogey-free round.

"I managed to stay out of the trouble today and played nicely," leader Kieffer told the European Tour's official website. "It was a good day. I played very good tee to green and holed a few putts, so I can't complain.

"I have played very well the last couple of weeks and have been hitting the ball nicely since Sweden, and the putting feels OK as well, so just trying to stay calm with the mind and hopefully keep the confidence up.

"I changed coach a couple of months ago now, and that work really pays off now. My mind is OK at the moment, and putter, so those three things are a good step."

Elsewhere, Nacho Elvira is one of four players a further shot back at 4 under following an opening-round 66. Scotland's David Drysdale and South Africa duo Erik van Rooyen and Justin Walters sit alongside the Spaniard.

Lee Westwood and Danny Willett are among a group of players on 2 under, with fellow Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick a further shot back alongside Chase Koepka. America's John Daly finished day one with a 7-over-par 77.