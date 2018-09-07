        <
          European Masters - Hideto Tanihara leads by two shots after second round

          5:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Hideto Tanihara has a two shot lead after the European Masters second round on Friday, shooting a bogey-free 4-under 66.

          The Japanese player produced a strong round that had four birdies to get 9-under 131.

          He is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, while American Doug Ghim and and Lucas Bjerregaard are also in the mix.

          Fitzpatrick hit seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That meant the former Ryder Cup team member had the day's lowest score of 64 on the course.

          Meanwhile Ghim, who only turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Fitzpatrick and Bjerregaard.

          Danny Willett (66), an early starter on the day, found himself in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

          Tanihara, who has 14 titles in his native Japan, has never won on the European tour.

          Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer fell off meanwhile, having a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

          John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

