Matthew Fitzpatrick stormed to the top of the European Masters leaderboard and will take a two-shot lead into the final round after shooting a 7-under-par 63 in Switzerland.

Overlooked as a European Ryder Cup wildcard earlier this week, the Englishman, who is the defending champion after winning at Crans-sur-Sierre last year, shot the lowest score of the day for the second round in a row.

Starting in the final group but two shots behind overnight leader Hideto Tanihara, Fitzpatrick's round gathered pace after a long birdie putt at the 5th. A second consecutive birdie followed at the 6th and a chip-in eagle at the 7th moved him into the outright lead at 12 under overall.

The 24-year-old remained faultless on the back nine and moved to 14 under after finishing his round with a birdie at the final hole. Fitzpatrick has four European Tour wins to his name but is yet to record a first-place finish so far this season.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera is Fitzpatrick's closest competitor ahead of Sunday's final round. The Frenchman recovered from a bogey at the second to make seven birdies in a round of 63, including a birdie three at the 17th that gave him a brief share of the lead.

Daniel Brooks and Ashun Wu are a shot further back at 10 under after rounds of 64 and 65 respectively. They are joined by Haydn Porteous, Lucas Bjerregaard and Doug Ghim in a share for third place.

Tanihara, who started the day two shots ahead of Fitzpatrick at 9 under, dropped to a tie for 8th after an even-par round.

He is joined by Gavin Green, who shot the joint-lowest round of the day with a 7-under 63 that included a streak of four consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 16th.